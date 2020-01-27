Intel joins the CHIPS Alliance to promote AIB as an Open Standard

Yesterday CHIPS Alliance, has announced that Intel, an industry-leading chipmaker, is its newest member. Intel has contributed the Advanced Interface Bus (AIB) to the CHIPS Alliance fo foster broader adoption.

Intel, while joining the CHIPS Alliance, Intel is sharing the Advanced Interface Bus (AIB) with chips.

The Advanced Interface Bus as an open-source, royalty-free PHY-level standard for connecting multiple semiconductors dies within the same package. The effort is intended to encourage an industry environment in which silicon IP can be developed using any semiconductor process as a "chiplet." The AIB would also allow for easier integration with other chiplets into a single device to deliver new levels of functionality and optimization. With broader adoption and support for AIB-enabled chiplets will help device developers grow beyond the limits of industry-standard monolithic semiconductor manufacturing and possibly reduce the cost of development. Intel and CHIPS Alliance will encourage the growth of an ecosystem, which will give rise to more device innovation.

The AIB specifications and collateral will be developed further in the Interconnects workgroup. This group is planning to start working immediately and plans to make new contributions, which will foster increased innovation and adoption of the new AIB specifications. The AIB technical details will be available on the CHIPS Alliance GitHub, along with that Intel is going to have a seat on the governing board of the CHIPS Alliance.

"We couldn't be more happy to welcome Intel to CHIPS Alliance," said Dr. Zvonimir Bandić, Chairman, CHIPS Alliance, and senior director of next-generation platforms architecture at Western Digital. "Intel's selection of CHIPS Alliance for the AIB specifications affirms the leading role that the organization impacts for open-source hardware and software development tools. We look forward to the faster adoption of AIB as an open-source chiplet interface."

CHIPS Alliance is hosted by the Linux Foundation to help encourage a more open-source/collaborative environment to help speed up the creation and deployment of open SoCs, peripherals, and software tools for use in everything from consumer electronics to the Internet of Things (IoT) applications.