Intel Is Launching These Three New 10th Generation Mobility Processors In Late March

So I have an update to our earlier exclusive on Intel 10th generation mobility processors and this information supersedes the previous one. Not only do I have the exact model of the CPUs that Intel will be launching but a date on when the embargo lifts as well. Intel is going to be launching the Core i5 10300H, Core i7 10750H, and the Core i7 10875H processors in late March. According to my source, the embargo expires on 3/31 but keep in mind Intel can move these dates around.

While I still do not know the complete specifications of the processors or the exact process they are based on, I do know the name and model of the processors as well as the embargo lift date. The interesting thing is that Intel is going to be dividing its existing mobility lineup into further categories instead of the existing two

The Core i5 9300H is going to be replaced with the Core i5 10300H processor.

The Core i7 9750H is going to be succeeded by two different SKUs: the Core i7 10750H and the Core i7 10875H.

We do know that the Core i7 10875H is an eight core / 16 thread part.

Intel's previous mobility flagship, the Core i7 9750H was only a 6-core part but with the increased competition faced from AMD's 7nm products like Renoir, Intel appears to be stepping up their game. While it is not explicitly mentioned, I would assume that Core i7 10750H is a 6 core / 12 thread part while the Core i5 10300H is the standard quad-core affair.

[Caution: This portion is my opinion and not part of our exclusive] If Intel's 10th Generation H series mobility lineup follows cues from existing 10th generation mobility parts then it will be based on the Sunny Cove architecture, fabricated on the 10nm process and will essentially be a very strong contender to Renoir. Considering AMD's Renoir is based on the 7nm process and exists in the mobility platform where power efficiency and economies of die-space are key, no 14nm processor from Intel is going to be able to compete with these.

Assuming these are 10nm parts, then things are about to get very heated in March when these launch. Keep in mind when I say launch, I mean the announcement. It is possible that actual availability is delayed by a couple of weeks. Intel's 10th Generation H series processors are going to jump-start the upgrade cycle for the mobility space and should help stabilize the company in terms of process lead and market share.

If however, I am wrong about my assumption of 10nm, and these are actually 14nm parts, then things could get very tricky, very fast. Renoir would easily win over any 14nm parts in terms of performance and availability (Intel's 14nm foundries are absolutely choke-full) and the company would have to cut pricing even further to maintain market share and mind share. It will also need to figure out the messaging properly. [/Speculation]