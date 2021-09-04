Intel Iris Xe Graphics Show 24% Performance Gain With Sampler Feedback Enabled In 3DMark Sampler Feature Test

MrH Hardware Testing on YouTube posted a video where the user was running a benchmark for the Intel Iris XE, Intel's recent integrated graphics unit.

Intel® Iris® Xe MAX Graphics is the first discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) for thin and light laptops based on Intel Xe architecture. Immerse yourself in a wide variety of popular games with high frame rates—up to 1080p—in thin and light notebooks. Watch movies and other content in up to 8K. Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos 3D sound bring you a rich visual and audio experience. Optimize your gaming experiences with day-zero drivers for new game releases, Intel® Adaptive Sync to eliminate screen tearing, and Intel® Graphics Command Center. Creators can design and build complex files in stunning detail, and export 4K files quickly and easily with Intel’s new low-power AI Matrix Engine. Plus, they’ll notice impressive encoding performance. — Intel Iris Xe page

In the video, he tested both with the sampling on and without the sampling of the 3DMark Feedback feature testing software.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs & Z690 Motherboards Launching on 19th November

The 3DMark Sampler Feedback feature test shows how games can use sampler feedback to improve performance. — UL Benchmark website

In the first part of the video, we see what the graphics quality is with the 3DMark Sampler Feedback deactivated, including frames per second. You will see in the video that the graphics are pushed to an average of 44.85 frames per second during the demonstration. In fact, during the test, the highest frame rate was around 50-51 frames per second.

MrH activates the 3DMark Sampler Feedback and processes the same test. This time, the average is about 55.80 frames per second. During the test, the peak appeared to be around 60-61 FPS.





At the end of the video, MrH reveals the results of the testing, and notated a difference of 24.4% increase on quality and frames per second.

Last year, when the Intel Iris Xe was released, we showed an Intel Iris Xe MAX notebook compared to NVIDIA's MX350 notebook. Out of ten games tested, eight showed an increase in quality on Intel's notebook platform when stacked against NVIDIA's notebook.

Source: MrH Hardware Testing, UL Benchmarks, Intel