Intel holds Grand Opening of $3 billion factory expansion in Hillsboro, Oregon

In 2021, Intel revealed one of the most intricate process technology roadmaps in its long-standing history. The company has shifted to an increased rate of innovation to promote an annual rhythm of advancements, leveraging futuristic technologies that will drive new products over the next three years and further, including:

RibbonFET, which is the first new transistor architecture in over ten years.

PowerVia, a new backside power delivery method, is a first for the industry.

The utilization of High NA EUV next-gen lithography.







With "Mod3" – a more than $3 billion investment to expand D1X – Intel engineers now have an extra 270,000 square feet of space to design next-gen silicon process technologies. Multiple logic process technologies are in different stages of the development cycle in the D1X factory. The Technology Development team assembles the baseline manufacturing tech needed to convey innovations to fruition. New process technologies are then repositioned identically from the central development factory in Oregon to Intel's global network of high-volume manufacturing locations. The web of factories and the development factory cooperate to drive operational advancements. This direction by Intel allows for a fast rate of operation, fast learning, and satisfactory quality control.

This latest expansion constructs on Intel's 50-year history of financing in Oregon. Intel's processes in Oregon are its most considerable concentration of facilities and skills worldwide, with 22,000 employees across four campuses in Hillsboro. The Mod3 expansion ushers Intel's total investment in Oregon to more than $52 billion. Intel's full yearly economic impact is more than 105,000 jobs, more than $10 billion in labor income, and $19 billion in gross domestic product.

