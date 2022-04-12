  ⋮    ⋮  

Intel holds Grand Opening of $3 billion factory expansion in Hillsboro, Oregon

By Jason R. Wilson
Today, Intel marked the grand opening of the newest expansion of D1X, its state-of-the-art and lead factory, located in Hillsboro, Oregon. Senior government officials and community leaders were on hand for the company's ribbon-cutting ceremony. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger emphasized its favorable influence in Oregon and restated its pledge to U.S. leadership in semiconductor research and development (R&D).

The company celebrates the legacy of inventions by renaming the Ronler Acres campus to recognize Intel co-founder Gordon Moore.

Intel also announced a new name for the nearly 500-acre campus in honor of the site's origin of innovative technologies: the Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres. The renaming of the site gives recognition to the area's exceptional assistance in driving Moore's Law, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore's 1965 foretelling that has operated unique invention discoveries in the semiconductor industry for over 50 years.

Since its founding, Intel has been devoted to relentlessly advancing Moore’s Law. This new factory space will bolster our ability to deliver the accelerated process roadmap required to support our bold IDM 2.0 strategy. Oregon is the longtime heart of our global semiconductor R&D, and I can think of no better way to honor Gordon Moore’s legacy than by bestowing his name on this campus, which, like him, has had such a tremendous role in advancing our industry.

— Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel
Gordon Moore Park is the center for Intel's international Technology Development association, which is responsible for progressing Moore's Law by constructing new transistor architectures, wafer processes, and packaging technologies that mirror the company's product roadmap and supply the basis for applications varying from PCs to cloud infrastructure to 5G networks. The crew of roughly 10,000 employees, primarily established in Hillsboro, is widely acknowledged as one of the world's notable silicon process engineering associations.
Over the last 25 years, engineers and scientists at the Gordon Moore Park campus have frequently encountered and overpowered the challenges posed by physics when the elements on a chip minimize to the extent of particles. Intel has consistently supplied foundational process creations to keep rate with Moore's Law with innovations like high-k metal gate technology, tri-gate 3D transistors, and strained silicon.

These groundbreaking process innovations all originated right here in Oregon. With the new expansion of our D1X factory, Oregon is well-positioned to deliver the next generation of leading-edge technologies. Semiconductors are fundamental to U.S. technology leadership, our economy, and supply chain resilience. Intel is the only company in the world with the majority of its process and packaging R&D and high-volume leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

— Ann Kelleher, executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development, Intel

In 2021, Intel revealed one of the most intricate process technology roadmaps in its long-standing history. The company has shifted to an increased rate of innovation to promote an annual rhythm of advancements, leveraging futuristic technologies that will drive new products over the next three years and further, including:

  • RibbonFET, which is the first new transistor architecture in over ten years.
  • PowerVia, a new backside power delivery method, is a first for the industry.
  • The utilization of High NA EUV next-gen lithography.
With "Mod3" – a more than $3 billion investment to expand D1X – Intel engineers now have an extra 270,000 square feet of space to design next-gen silicon process technologies. Multiple logic process technologies are in different stages of the development cycle in the D1X factory. The Technology Development team assembles the baseline manufacturing tech needed to convey innovations to fruition. New process technologies are then repositioned identically from the central development factory in Oregon to Intel's global network of high-volume manufacturing locations. The web of factories and the development factory cooperate to drive operational advancements. This direction by Intel allows for a fast rate of operation, fast learning, and satisfactory quality control.

This latest expansion constructs on Intel's 50-year history of financing in Oregon. Intel's processes in Oregon are its most considerable concentration of facilities and skills worldwide, with 22,000 employees across four campuses in Hillsboro. The Mod3 expansion ushers Intel's total investment in Oregon to more than $52 billion. Intel's full yearly economic impact is more than 105,000 jobs, more than $10 billion in labor income, and $19 billion in gross domestic product.

Source: Intel

