Intel announces Vision 2022 Event, New Product Announcements Expected During 10-11th May

Vision 2022, as it is called, is a continuation of Intel's ON series that the company initiated last year. Intel will be hosting a two-day event on May 10th this year, offering insights into future products and three keynotes during the event. Clients are required to register for either in-person passes or digital access to any of the discussions from Intel.

Intel to host Vision 2022 hybrid event in May, offering numerous keynotes & product launches

Intel Vision 2022 is a conference created for company managers, technology leaders, and C-level stakeholders. Press outlets, analysts, business investors, and content influencers are urged to attend.

Intel® Vision 2022 is the latest in the Intel ON Series – dedicated to the future of business and technology. Join us, in person or virtually, for two days of product and partner solution-driven content, leadership insights, demos, and peer-to-peer networking. Drive your business growth further than you ever imagined.

Intel Vision 2022 will be loaded with business insights, demos, client and business networking, and content for partners and products. The company is also set to reveal new products during the event, as described on the Intel Vision 2022 website.

Hear from Intel leaders and industry partners on awe-inspiring announcements including the latest technology news, product launches and advances in innovative business solutions.

Intel will offer three powerful keynotes during the event — Opening, Day 2, and Closing. Unfortunately, it is unknown what the three keynotes will be about specifically. Still, the timeframe of the conference is very close to the estimated launch of the new ARC Alchemist discrete GPUs.

With digital access available, as stated on the official site:

Exclusive access to live interviews with special guests and behind the scenes access to select demos and experiences. Breakout sessions, sponsor content and demo experiences will be available on-demand the following week.

Intel Vision 2022 will be located at the Marriott Gaylord Texan & Convention Center. For in-person registration, the attendee cost begins at $899. With purchase, in-person attendees will receive an optional digital pass for free to interested individuals. The pricing is considered their 'Early Bird' pricing that is active until April 11th, where Intel will begin to charge the 'Standard' pricing of $1499.