Intel Emerald Rapids, 5th Gen Xeon CPU Family Specs Leaked – Up To 64 Cores, DDR5-5600, 80 Gen 5.0 Lanes, 125-350W SKUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 3, 2022

Details of Intel's 5th Gen Xeon Scalable CPU family, codenamed Emerald Rapids, have been leaked by YuuKi_AnS over on Twitter.

Intel's 5th Gen Emerald Rapids Xeon Scalable Family To Feature Up To 64 Cores & SKUs Ranging From 125-350W TDPs

According to the leak, Intel's Emerald Rapids-SP Xeon CPU family will be based upon a mature 'Intel 7' node. You can think of it as a 2nd Gen 'Intel 7' node which would lead to slightly higher efficiency. Emerald Rapids is expected to make use of the Raptor Cove core architecture which is an optimized variant of the Golden Cove core that will deliver 5-10% IPC improvement over Golden Cove cores. It will also pack up to 64 cores and 128 threads which is a small core bump over the 56 cores and 112 threads featured on Sapphire Rapids chips.

This will more or less match the existing EPYC Milan & Rome core counts but Genoa and Bergamo will be offering up to 50% & 2x core/thread count increase over Emerald Rapids and they will be available in full volume by 2023.

So talking about the platform details, the Eagle Stream ecosystem will allow support for 125-350W TDP SKUs on the Socket E (LGA 4677), enabling drop-in support from Sapphire Rapids-SP. The HPC and data center segment will have immense scalability options ranging from 1S, 2S, 4S, 8S and even more sockets (via xNC support) for increased compute and core densities. The chips will come with the latest accelerators including:

  • Intel Data Streaming Accelerator
  • Intel QuickAssist Technology
  • Intel Dynamic Load Balancer
  • Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions
  • Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator

Besides that, the platform will enable support for faster DDR5-5600 (1DPC) and retain DDR5-4800 (2DPC). The 8-channel DDR5 memory platform will allow up to two DIMMS per channel for a total of 16 DIMMs per socket and each socket can support up to 24 Gb DRAM densities. There's also Crow Pass Persistent Memory support "Crystal Ridge 3.0" listed but with Optane canned, that no longer seems to be the case. There will be four UPI 2.0 links running at a higher width speed of x24 for up to 20 GT/s transfer rates.

As far as PCIe lanes are concerned, the Intel Emerald Rapids Xeon CPUs will feature up to 80 Gen 5 PCIe lanes per CPU in addition to PCIe 4.0 lanes from the North Bridge. The platform will support bifurcation of x16, x8, x4, and x2 (Gen 4) and will also support Shared Virtual Memory & Scalable IO Virtualization. The Emmitsburg PCH will offer 20 PCIe 3.0 lanes, 1G Ethernet for Manageability, and an x8 DMI connection rated at PCIe 3.0 speeds. For security, the platform will offer:

  • Intel Trust Domain Extensions
  • Intel SGX With Integrity
  • TME-MK - 128 Keys
  • Platform Firmware Resilience (PFR) with Peripheral Device Attestation
  • Hardware Enforced Execution Controls
  • Intel VT-Redirect Protection (Formerly HLAT)
  • Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET)
  • VM Denial of Service Prevention
By the time Intel released Emerald Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs, AMD will already have released its Zen 4-powered EPYC Genoa & Bergamo chips so the Xeon lineup may end up being too little & too late with only Intel's advanced instruction sets backing them up in niche workloads. A good thing for Emerald Rapids would be that it will remain compatible with the Eagle Stream platform (LGA 4677).

Intel Xeon SP Families (Preliminary):

Family BrandingSkylake-SPCascade Lake-SP/APCooper Lake-SPIce Lake-SPSapphire RapidsEmerald RapidsGranite RapidsDiamond Rapids
Process Node14nm+14nm++14nm++10nm+Intel 7Intel 7Intel 3Intel 3?
Platform NameIntel PurleyIntel PurleyIntel Cedar IslandIntel WhitleyIntel Eagle StreamIntel Eagle StreamIntel Mountain Stream
Intel Birch Stream		Intel Mountain Stream
Intel Birch Stream
Core ArchitectureSkylakeCascade LakeCascade LakeSunny CoveGolden CoveRaptor CoveRedwood Cove?Lion Cove?
IPC Improvement (Vs Prev Gen)10%0%0%20%19%8%?35%?39%?
MCP (Multi-Chip Package) SKUsNoYesNoNoYesYesTBD (Possibly Yes)TBD (Possibly Yes)
SocketLGA 3647LGA 3647LGA 4189LGA 4189LGA 4677LGA 4677TBDTBD
Max Core CountUp To 28Up To 28Up To 28Up To 40Up To 56Up To 64?Up To 120?Up To 144?
Max Thread CountUp To 56Up To 56Up To 56Up To 80Up To 112Up To 128?Up To 240?Up To 288?
Max L3 Cache38.5 MB L338.5 MB L338.5 MB L360 MB L3105 MB L3120 MB L3?240 MB L3?288 MB L3?
Vector EnginesAVX-512/FMA2AVX-512/FMA2AVX-512/FMA2AVX-512/FMA2AVX-512/FMA2AVX-512/FMA2AVX-1024/FMA3?AVX-1024/FMA3?
Memory SupportDDR4-2666 6-ChannelDDR4-2933 6-ChannelUp To 6-Channel DDR4-3200Up To 8-Channel DDR4-3200Up To 8-Channel DDR5-4800Up To 8-Channel DDR5-5600?Up To 12-Channel DDR5-6400?Up To 12-Channel DDR6-7200?
PCIe Gen SupportPCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes)PCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes)PCIe 3.0 (48 Lanes)PCIe 4.0 (64 Lanes)PCIe 5.0 (80 lanes)PCIe 5.0 (80 Lanes)PCIe 6.0 (128 Lanes)?PCIe 6.0 (128 Lanes)?
TDP Range (PL1)140W-205W165W-205W150W-250W105-270WUp To 350WUp To 375W?Up To 400W?Up To 425W?
3D Xpoint Optane DIMMN/AApache PassBarlow PassBarlow PassCrow PassCrow Pass?Donahue Pass?Donahue Pass?
CompetitionAMD EPYC Naples 14nmAMD EPYC Rome 7nmAMD EPYC Rome 7nmAMD EPYC Milan 7nm+AMD EPYC Genoa ~5nmAMD EPYC BergamoAMD EPYC TurinAMD EPYC Venice
Launch201720182020202120222023?2024?2025?

