Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Shows Huge Increase In Compression & Decompression Benchmark, Up To 60% Faster Than 12900K

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 16, 2022
New benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU have appeared, showcasing the compression & decompression performance.

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU sample tested here is a retail chip that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W.

The benchmarks posted by OneRaichu were done on a Z690 platform using DDR5-6400 (CL34) memory. In the compression benchmark, the Core i9-13900K scored 171.928 GIPS which is a 19% improvement over the Core i9-12900K with its 144.147 GIPS. On the decompression side, the Core i9-13900K scores 231.184 GIPS which turns out to be a more spectacular 60% jump over the Core i9-12900K's 144.510 GIPS. The leaker also states that the Core i9-13900K can achieve up to 70% of performance in decompression with the right equipment at stock.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K In 7-Zip Benchmark (Image Credits: OneRaichu):

You can also note that the single-threaded clock speeds for the Core i9-13900K are rated at up to 5.71 GHz while the Core i9-12900K maxes out at 5.0 GHz. Plus, the Raptor Lake CPU has a 33% thread and a 50% core advantage over the Alder Lake CPU while sustaining a much higher ST & MT clock speed.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Flagship SKURyzen 9 7950XCore i9-13900K
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.7 GHz5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5600DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
LaunchSeptember 2022October 2022

News Source: Videocardz

