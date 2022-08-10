Menu
Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Up To 24% Faster Than 12900K, 43% Faster Than 5950X & 68% Faster Than 5800X3D In AOTS Benchmark

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 10, 2022
Intel Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPUs Gaming Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 14% Faster Versus Alder Lake 1

New benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake flagship CPU have leaked out within the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark by Benchleaks.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Is Up To 24% Faster Than Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU In Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark

Ashes of The Singularity Escalation is a particularly old title but it was one of the first games to take advantage of DirectX 12's Async Compute technology and updates have also been made so that the engine can take advantage of multi-core processors. Now the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake flagship is being tested in this benchmark and we can see how it compares against its predecessor & rivaling parts.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel Tejas and Jayhawk: The Story of the abandoned Intel 7 GHz Pentium 5 chips

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU sample tested here is a retail chip that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W.

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU has been tested in the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)
We can only use the Crazy 4K preset numbers since the other chips haven't been tested at Crazy 1080p preset in the existing version of the benchmark. The Crazy 4K preset was tested with DX12 API and the results are as follows. The Intel Core i9-13900K scored an average framerate of 204.7 FPS which is up to 24% faster than the Intel Core i9-12900K which scored 165.3 FPS at the same settings. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scored 143.5 FPS and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D scored 121.4 FPS so this means that the Raptor Lake flagship is 43% and 68% faster than those two CPUs, respectively.

Intel Raptor Lake-S Core i9-13900K CPU AOTS CPU Benchmark (Crazy 4K)
FPS
0
50
100
150
200
250
300
0
50
100
150
200
250
300
Core i9-13900K
Core i9-12900K
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Now you might ask why AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D performed slower than the 5950X in this specific benchmark when other game benchmarks show vastly superior performance. It's simply due to the fact, which I also mentioned above, that this benchmark takes advantage of cores & threads more aggressively than other games. Also, the benchmark was run at 4K which means this is mostly a GPU-bound scenario and that's apparent in the overall framerate which is very similar among the three chips. It is an interesting result for sure and for games that prefer core/threads over clocks will see a huge advantage with Raptor Lake chips. To see how the CPU performs in standard AAA titles, you can see more gaming benchmarks here.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Flagship SKURyzen 9 7950XCore i9-13900K
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.7 GHz5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5600DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
LaunchSeptember 2022October 2022

