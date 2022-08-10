Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Up To 24% Faster Than 12900K, 43% Faster Than 5950X & 68% Faster Than 5800X3D In AOTS Benchmark

New benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake flagship CPU have leaked out within the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark by Benchleaks.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Is Up To 24% Faster Than Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU In Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark

Ashes of The Singularity Escalation is a particularly old title but it was one of the first games to take advantage of DirectX 12's Async Compute technology and updates have also been made so that the engine can take advantage of multi-core processors. Now the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake flagship is being tested in this benchmark and we can see how it compares against its predecessor & rivaling parts.

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU sample tested here is a retail chip that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W.

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU has been tested in the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

We can only use the Crazy 4K preset numbers since the other chips haven't been tested at Crazy 1080p preset in the existing version of the benchmark. The Crazy 4K preset was tested with DX12 API and the results are as follows. The Intel Core i9-13900K scored an average framerate of 204.7 FPS which is up to 24% faster than the Intel Core i9-12900K which scored 165.3 FPS at the same settings. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scored 143.5 FPS and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D scored 121.4 FPS so this means that the Raptor Lake flagship is 43% and 68% faster than those two CPUs, respectively.

Intel Raptor Lake-S Core i9-13900K CPU AOTS CPU Benchmark (Crazy 4K) FPS 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Core i9-13900K Core i9-12900K AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Now you might ask why AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D performed slower than the 5950X in this specific benchmark when other game benchmarks show vastly superior performance. It's simply due to the fact, which I also mentioned above, that this benchmark takes advantage of cores & threads more aggressively than other games. Also, the benchmark was run at 4K which means this is mostly a GPU-bound scenario and that's apparent in the overall framerate which is very similar among the three chips. It is an interesting result for sure and for games that prefer core/threads over clocks will see a huge advantage with Raptor Lake chips. To see how the CPU performs in standard AAA titles, you can see more gaming benchmarks here.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'