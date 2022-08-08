Intel Core i9-12900K & Core i9-10980XE CPUs Now Longer Available In Custom Packaging

Intel has announced the discontinuation of its custom product packaging for the Core i9-12900K & Core i9-10980XE CPUs. The Core i9-10980XE launched all the way back in 2019 so it makes sense to replace its packaging with a standard boxed one however, the Alder Lake chip is recent and it looks like the company has replaced its premium packaging to prepare for the launch of its Raptor Lake chips.

Intel has chosen to release the i9-12900K and i9-10980XE with identical size boxes to ensure that shipments will be more optimized for volume cross-generations. The notification comes from the Intel PCN, or Product Change Notification documentation.

Initially, there was speculation that the Core i9-10980XE would have been discontinued by now but it looks like the chip still serves the HEDT consumer space on the X299 platform though given how old the chip is, most users would have moved to newer processors from the company.

The Intel i9-12900K and 12900KS CPUs were initially shipped to consumers in a rectangular-shaped box with a sizeable plastic wafer containing the chip inside. As far as it is known, the KS-series will continue to sell in that size of the container, while the i9-10980XE changes to reflect the remainder of chips sold.

When shopping for processors, it helps to stand out from all other competitors. Intel is known for its unique package designs. Outside of the rectangular designs, the company also opted to create hexagonal containers for their chips in the past.

Intel Core i9-10900K & Core i9-11900K CPU Custom Box Packages:

The changes to Intel packaging are not the first time the company has chosen to do this. The Comet Lake and Rocket Lake CPUs also saw the discontinuation of their premium packages right before the launch of the next-gen lineup. Changes to packaging appear before the launch of a new series. The packaging change may or may not reflect the upcoming Raptor Lake processor release.

