Intel Core i5-12400 Alder Lake Budget Desktop CPU With 6 Cores Faster Than AMD Ryzen 5 5600X In Leaked Benchmarks

The first benchmarks of Intel's Core i5-12400 CPU which will be positioned in the Alder Lake budget desktop segment have leaked out. The performance numbers come from the same leaker who had posted the Core i9-12900K benchmarks at Bilibili a few days ago.

Based on the leaked information, we can see that this is a Core i5-12400 Alder Lake CPU by looking at the naming convention in the CPU-z screenshot. The Core i5-12400 rocks 6 cores and 12 threads which means it doesn't feature any E-Cores (Gracemont architecture) and relies fully on the Golden Cove cores. The CPU carries 18 MB of L3 cache (3 MB per core) and has a clock speed of 4.0 GHz on all cores and 4.4 GHz on a single-core.

it looks like the chip being tested is a QS version which is close to the retail Alder Lake CPU units. It is probably tested on the same B660 motherboard which was used to test the Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU. As for the platform, we know that B660 motherboards will only feature DDR4 memory so performance will improve with the use of DDR5 memory though recent reports state that 5.6 Gbps and above memory would yield results better than existing DDR4 memory kits.

Intel Core i5-12400 Alder Lake CPU AIDA64 Power / Temperatures Stress Test (Image Credits: Bilibili via HXL):

Before getting into performance, it looks like the Intel Core i5 -12400 CPU, being a 65W chip, has a much better thermal package design as it runs at 60C when all cores are loaded while consuming 78.5W which is much lower than the 250W+ power consumption and 100C+ temperatures on the flagship i9 chip.

Intel Core i5-12400 Alder Lake CPU-z Benchmark (Image Credits: Bilibili via HXL):

Moving over to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i5-12400 scored 681 points in single-core and 4983 points in the multi-core test in CPU-z. Both the single-core and multi-core performance is faster vs AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X and the multi-core performance improves by 18% over its predecessor, the Core i5-11400. The same is seen in Cinebench R20 where the chip scores 4784 points in multi-core and 659 points in single-core benchmarks tests.

Intel Core i5-12400 Alder Lake CPU Cinebench R20 Benchmark (Image Credits: Bilibili via HXL):

It should be noted that the Intel Core i5-11400 is priced at $182 US MSRP and if the Core i5-12400 falls in the sub-$200 US category too, then we have a highly competitive chip pitted against AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X. The similar priced Intel Core i5-12600KF / Core i5-12600K will offer performance on par or better than the Ryzen 7 5800X. The Core i5 and Ryzen 5 segments are crucial for both chip- makers as they cater to the mass consumer market and it looks like Intel is bringing some heated & much-needed competition this time around with its Core i5-12400 and Core i5-12600 Alder Lake CPUs.

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.3 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W 228W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W $509 US Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W 228W $429 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 25 MB 65W ~200W $359 US Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) TBA / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W 228W $279 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.8 GHz 4.4GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 18 MB 65W ~200W $249 US Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.6 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 TBA TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 65W ~200W $203 US Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA TBA TBA 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA TBA TBA 12 MB 35W TBA TBA

News Source: HXL