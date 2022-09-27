Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Launching On October 12th, A770 MSRP Will Be $329

Intel has finally announced the hard launch date of its long-due Arc graphics cards series, something we exclusively reported a while back. The Intel Arc A770 and A750 will be launching first and will be available on 12th October for everyone to (finally) buy. The box art of the A770 can be seen below:

Intel Arc A770 GPU will have an MSRP of $329

The Intel Arc A770 is the flagship GPU of Intel’s first ever discrete GPU lineup. It features 32 Xe cores (which translates to 4096 ALUs) and 32 ray tracing units along with 512 XMX engines. The GPU clock is 2.1 GHz out of the box with a total board power of 225W. It will be paired with 16GB of GDDR6 vRAM, which should be more than enough for modern games. The GPU core is fed with a 256 bit bus and can sustain up to 560 GB/s of bandwidth. It will also feature XeSS upscaling technology and utilize the PCIe 4.0 standard.

Intel Launches Arc A770 And AA750 Limited Edition Graphics Cards

Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Shading Units (Cores) XMX Units GPU Clock (Graphics) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus Bandwidth TGP Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 16 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W Arc A750 Arc ACM-G10 3584 (28 Xe-Cores) 448 2.05 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W

The Intel Arc A750 is the second desktop graphics card being launched. It features 28 Xe cores (which translates to 3584 ALUs) and 28 ray tracing units along with 448 XMX engines. The GPU clock is 2.05 GHz out of the box with a total board power of 225W. It will be paired with 8GB of GDDR6 vRAM, which should be more than enough for modern games. The GPU core is fed with a 256 bit bus and can sustain up to 512 GB/s of bandwidth. It will also feature XeSS upscaling technology and utilize the PCIe 4.0 standard.

During the Intel Innovation event in September 2022, Intel announced October 12, 2022, availability of the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card with 32 Xe cores and up to 16 gigabytes of memory. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

As far as the raster performance goes, the A770 will be able to beat out the RTX 3060 on launch and will have fine wine drivers. As AMD enthusiasts would know, what that means is that the hardware is capable of vastly more performance and as Intel gets a hang of things, they should expect the performance to significantly improve and approach or even beat the RTX 3070. In fact, Intel was able to achieve a 25% performance uplift in Ghostwire Tokyo just by optimizing the drivers which should show users just how much potential remains to be unlocked in software.

Intel XeSS upscaling technology offers 2x the raster performance in Arc GPUs from day one

One of the miracles that Intel’s graphics team has managed to pull off is having a DLSS 2.0/3.0 competitor from day one. It will multiply the raster performance of the Arc GPU by up to 2x on supported titles. The complete summary is given below but we can see that it makes Ghostwire completely playable on both XeSS Balanced and Performance presets.

Similarly for ray tracing games, XeSS enables up to 113% performance uplift simply by enabling that option. This can be as low as 40% (shadow of the tomb raider) but is still an incredible achievement for the software team to have on day one.

Intel Arc A770 XeSS + Ray Tracing Performance

Gaming Title Arc A770 Ray Tracing Native Arc A770 Ray Tracing (XeSS Balanced) Arc A770 Ray Tracing (XeSS Performance) Native vs XeSS Balanced Native vs XeSS Performance The Diofield Chroncile 76 101 114 +77% +113% Arcadegeddon 53 74 89 +59% +100% Shadow of The Tomb Raider 62 79 87 +27% +40% Hitman 3 34 54 68 +40% +68% Ghostwire Tokyo 30 53 64 +33% +50% - - - Average in 5 Games +47.2% +74%