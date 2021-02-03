It is safe to call Instagram the biggest photo-sharing app in the world, and ever since its inception, the app has seen some major overhauls and changes that have made the experience all the better, or at least that is what we have felt about it. However, Instagram is now getting a new feature that adds a "Recently Deleted" section to Instagram on Android and iOS versions of the app. The purpose of this app is to let you restore your recent posts.

New Instagram Feature Will Let You Restore Your Deleted Posts with Ease

Instagram confirmed this feature in an official blog post, and the feature is starting to roll out from today. The new section will allow you to restore posts that you may have recently deleted from your Instagram account. This will also allow you to remove any clutter from your profile with ease.

Android TV Gets a Home Screen Revamp in the New Update

The feature works the same way as the recently deleted Google Photos feature, but this is more in line with how Instagram is a social platform rather than a tool for storing photos. For those who are wondering, Instagram's "Recently Deleted" section is going to include stills, IGTV videos, stories, as well as new Reels.

When you are deleting content from your profile, you will need to verify that you are the account holder before items are permanently deleted or restored to your account. In addition to that, you will have up to 30 days to restore or permanently delete any content. Once that period is over, Instagram will delete everything. Stories, being the only exception, anything that is not within your archive will also be removed after 24 hours.

Deleted stories that are not in your archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. Everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later. During those 30 days, you can access your deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there you can either restore or permanently delete it.

Just as it has said above, you can access the "Recently Deleted" section on your Instagram app by heading over to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted. The feature is rolling out in stages, so it might not be available to everyone at the time of writing.