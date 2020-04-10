Instagram Now Lets Users Send DMs Through Their Computer

At this point, it should not come as a surprise that Instagram is more or less one of the most famous if not the most famous social media platforms. No matter where you are in the world, you are going to see an insane amount of popularity that this app brings. While not all of us consider ourselves trendy enough to be on Instagram, the app still has around 1 billion active users and that goes to show the testament of its popularity.

Aside from being a photosharing platform, one of the most famous things about the app is its direct messaging feature. The same feature that made the phrase "sliding into DMs" popular, in the first place. Up until now, the feature was available only through the app, however, things are a bit different now as Instagram now lets you send direct messages using the web version of Instagram.

Web Version of Instagram Now Allows You to Send Direct Messages

The web version of the app has been around for a long time and believe it or not, it makes the experience a lot more immersive since you are on a bigger screen and can view all the images and videos being shared by your friends and family around the world.

However, the direct messaging feature was predominantly missing but that has changed now since the company has introduced the feature. All you have to do is simply log into your Instagram on any browser of your choice, and once you do, you will see the DM option on the top right.

At this point, we don't really have to explain how to use this feature to anyone since it is pretty self-explanatory. The moment you click on it, you are taken to your DMs, and you can send anyone a message from there. It is simple, quick, and very convenient. Especially if you are trying to cut down on the screen time that you spend on your phone.

Additionally, the direct messaging on your desktop fully integrates with the browser. Which means you can even turn on the notifications, and it will work wonderfully.