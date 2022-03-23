Instagram Finally Brings Back Chronological Feed Options

Today, Instagram has seen fit to roll out a new update that will allow users to choose the format of their feed. Users can choose between Following and Favorites to see posts in chronological order from the people they follow or their favorite people. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Instagram Introduces Chronological Feed Again With New Following and Favorite Options

The new Following option is part of the conventional way of viewing posts on your feed. It will display the most recent posts from the people they follow on Instagram in reverse chronological order. Other than this, the Favorites option will allow users to see posts only from a specific group of people that they follow. The latter is also arranged in chronological order. We are glad to see that the social media giant has finally offered chronological feed to users.

Favorites shows you the latest from accounts that you choose, like your best friends and favorite creators. In addition to this view, posts from accounts in Favorites will also show up higher in your home feed. Following shows you posts from the people you follow. Both Favorites and Following will show you posts in chronological order, so you can quickly catch up on recent posts.

If you are unfamiliar, you can choose between the two options by simply tapping the Instagram logo on the top right corner of the Home page. As mentioned earlier, you can choose between Following and Favorites as per your preferences. The Following option will show all Instagram accounts that users follow while the Favorites option will let you select up to 50 accounts.

Take note that you will have to select the aforementioned options as the standard Home view that we are familiar with is set as default. Henceforth, you will have to manually choose the option. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Instagram finally letting users choose a chronological feed?

