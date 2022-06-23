Innosilicon Achieves 10,000 Mbps LPDDR5X DRAM Speeds, 17% Faster Than JEDEC’s Official 8533 Mbps Memory Spec

Innosilicon has announced that the company achieved a solid 10,000 Mbps or 10 Gbps transfer rate on its LPDDR5X DRAM.

Chinese DRAM Manufacturer, Innosilicon, Achieves 10,000 Mbps Transfer Rates on LPDDR5X Memory

JEDEC officially sets the LPDDR5X standard at 8533 Mbps while the LPDDR5 standard is set at 6400 Mbps. Innosilicon went a step ahead and achieved a major breakthrough in their own development for the LPDDR5X DRAM.

Samsung Says Its LPDRR5X RAM Is Validated for Use in Qualcomm’s Mobile Platforms, Boasts 1.2 Times the Speed of LPDDR5

The Chinese chip manufacturer hit 10,000 Mbps (10 Gbps) on its LPDDR5X/LPDDR5/DDR5 IP. This is a 56% increase over the LPDDR5-6400 and a 17% increase over the LPDDR5X-8533 standards. With these speeds, the company also noticed a 15% reduction in latency, making it a suitable product for 5G communication, automobiles, AI edge computing, and AR/VR devices.

Innosilicon LPDDR5X-10,000 Mbps (80 GB/s Bandwidth)

(80 GB/s Bandwidth) JEDEC LPDDR5X - 8,533 Mbps (68.2 GB/s Bandwidth)

(68.2 GB/s Bandwidth) JEDEC LPDDR5 - 6,400 Mbps (51.2 GB/s Bandwidth)

Innosilicon also complete mass production verification of its LPDDR5X DRAM with advanced nodes such as 5/7nm and 12/14nm. This means that high-speed memory chips can now enter the mass production phase. Surely, 10 Gbps speeds is definitely a breakthrough in DRAM speeds and we can expect the first devices powered by such high-speed memory in the coming year. Innosilicon is also offering a range of other DRAM solutions such as GDDR6/X, HBM3/2E, and LPDDR5/X/4/4X (DDR5 / DDR4).

The company recently introduced its brand new 'Fantasy' line of graphics cards which are the only GPUs besides NVIDIA's that utilize the GDDR6X memory standard. The GPUs come in various sizes and flavors, aiming the domestic server and consumer segment. It is likely that the LPDDR5X DRAM produced by Innosilicon will only serve the Chinese domestic market and some regions around the country. The GDDR6X speeds offered by Innosilicon are on par with Micron's at 21 Gbps. In a press release, Innosilicon states that the company has so far shipped 6 Billion mass-produced & high-end IPs with a 100% customer satisfaction rate which includes the likes of AMD, Microsoft, and Amazon, just to name a few. Expect more information in the coming months.

News Source: MyDrivers