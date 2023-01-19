Inkbound Technical Test Giveaway – Check Out This Indie Co-Op Roguelike RPG

San Francisco-based independent developer Shiny Shoe (known for 2020's strategic roguelike deck-building game Monster Train) is launching a technical test for Inkbound, its upcoming cooperative roguelike action RPG. We've got 300 codes that will let you into the game immediately; these will be given away on a first-serve, first-come basis. The game's system requirements are very low and support even integrated graphics cards, so you won't have problems running Inkbound on any system.

The Inkbound Technical Test will run until Monday, January 23rd, at 10 AM Pacific Time. The developers recommend users join the official Discord server to coordinate with other players during the technical test.

WRITE YOUR OWN DESTINY

Discover the magical Atheneum and the infinite worlds contained within to protect it and become the fabled Inkbound. Or break free from your station and unravel the real story behind your creation.

FIGHT FOR YOUR STORY

Arm yourself with the brute strength of a Magma Miner or the swift attacks of a Mosscloak to survive. Embark on procedurally generated runs and weigh the risks of one path versus the potential rewards of others. Choose wisely, your survival depends on it.

CREATE YOUR STYLE

From a hat shaped like an astronaut cat to bat wings, unlock new amazing items with each run. Fight through rich, atmospheric worlds with outfits that will be sure to impress your fellow warriors!

A LIVING GAME

Experience a gripping story and combat that changes monthly, weekly, even daily! A living game, no two days are the same in the expanding world of Inkbound.

ENHANCE YOUR POWER

Learn exciting ability Bindings, choose powerful forgotten Memories, and equip loot from legends to become the Inkbound hero no one thought you could be. And a bonus feature you loved in Monster Train: discover hundreds of character builds by mixing and matching classes.