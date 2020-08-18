Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now
In order to get ahead in the world of IT, it is essential that you are up to date on all the latest certifications. One of the most important issues nowadays is cybersecurity. Experts are very high in demand and it would help you a lot if you explore this area. Wccftech is going to help you in this regard and we are offering an amazing discount offer on the Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle. The bundle will expire in less than a week, so avail it as soon as you can.
Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle features
The bundle offers 22 courses on some of the most important skills in the IT world. You will not regret making this investment so hurry up. Here is what you should look forward to in the Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle:
- Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery
- ISO/IEC 27,001 Foundation
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- ISACA Certified Information Security Manager
- CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR-310)
- Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) (2019)
- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) - DEEP DIVE
- CyberPatriot
- CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)
- CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
- CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)
- CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)
- Practical IT Security
- Practical Pentesting Featuring Brad Stine
- Mobile Security
- Penetration Testing
- Email Encryption (OpenPGP)
- Working With Secure Shell (SSH)
- Eliminating Malware
- PfSense 2.4.4: Open Source Firewall (2019)
- Wireshark 2.2.4
- OWASP 2017 Top 10
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Certificate of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
The bundle has been designed by iCollege. This company has made a name for itself by providing quality online education to professionals around the globe. Each course has been designed by an expert with years of industry experience. So, avail the offer and start a lucrative career in IT right away.
Original Price Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle: $6,490
Wccftech Discount Price Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle: $69
