Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

In order to get ahead in the world of IT, it is essential that you are up to date on all the latest certifications. One of the most important issues nowadays is cybersecurity. Experts are very high in demand and it would help you a lot if you explore this area. Wccftech is going to help you in this regard and we are offering an amazing discount offer on the Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle. The bundle will expire in less than a week, so avail it as soon as you can.

Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle features

The bundle offers 22 courses on some of the most important skills in the IT world. You will not regret making this investment so hurry up. Here is what you should look forward to in the Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle:

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

ISO/IEC 27,001 Foundation

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

ISACA Certified Information Security Manager

CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR-310)

Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) (2019)

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) - DEEP DIVE

CyberPatriot

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

Practical IT Security

Practical Pentesting Featuring Brad Stine

Mobile Security

Penetration Testing

Email Encryption (OpenPGP)

Working With Secure Shell (SSH)

Eliminating Malware

PfSense 2.4.4: Open Source Firewall (2019)

Wireshark 2.2.4

OWASP 2017 Top 10

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Certificate of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

The bundle has been designed by iCollege. This company has made a name for itself by providing quality online education to professionals around the globe. Each course has been designed by an expert with years of industry experience. So, avail the offer and start a lucrative career in IT right away.

Original Price Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle: $6,490

Wccftech Discount Price Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle: $69