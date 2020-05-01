ID-Cooling Announces The SE-224-XT RGB CPU Cooler

ID-Cooling has announced the SE-224-XT RGB CPU Cooler, which features RGB lighting on the heatsink cover as well as featuring RGB lighting on the fan as well! This CPU cooler also features four Copper Heatpipes as well as Direct Touch Technology. This CPU cooler also features ID-Cooling's metal-mecha mounting system.

ID-Cooling's SE-224-XT RGB CPU cooler has just been announced by ID-Cooling and is expected to be available in Mid May and going to be priced at $30

ID-Cooling's SE-224-XT RGB CPU cooler features a total of four copper heat pipes, which makes use of Direct Touch Technology. This allows the copper heat pipes to make direct contact with CPU's Integrated Heat Spreader; this technology allows for better thermal transfer to the heat pipes. This CPU cooler utilizes ID-Cooling's mecha-mounting system. The mecha-mounting system which provides an exceptionally secure installation of the cooler with support for both AMD's AM4 socket as well as Intel's LGA2066/ 2011/ 1200/ 1150/ 1151/ 1155/ 1156.

The SE-224-XT RGB CPU cooler can cool processors with a TDP of under 180-watts and has the dimensions of 120 mm x 73 mm x 154 mm. These dimensions allow this CPU cooler to fit into almost any ATX PC case easily.

This cooler features a fan that features an RPM speed range from 900 to 2,000, which allows this fan to offer a high maximum airflow of 56.5 CFM and a max static pressure of 1.99mmH20. This fan, even at maximum speed, only creates 31.5 dBA of sound, which is facilitated by the 2Ball Bearing that this fan uses.





For RGB lighting, this CPU cooler features not only RGB lighting on the high airflow fan but also the heatsink's top cover. This top cover features the ID-Cooling logo in the center and RGB lighting on either side of the top cover. This RGB lighting offers support to either synchronize the RGB with the installed motherboard or to use an internal RGB controller to choose your favorite lighting effects manually.

This CPU cooler also comes with a bundled thermal grease, which is called the ID-TG25 and features a thermal conductivity of up to 10.5 W/m-K. This CPU cooler is slated to be available in Mid May 2020 and is projected to cost $30 or €27.