Check Out Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher 3, FFXV Running in 8K@30FPS on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

A lot of gamers are still making the transition to 4K gaming, but some new footage has now surfaced, showing off Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher 3, FFXV, and Crysis 3 running in 8K resolution on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.

It will take quite some time before 8K becomes mainstream, and while a lot of gamers are still gaming are still satisfied with gaming in 1080p, some footage of has now surfaced of the successor to 4K gaming – four times the numbers of pixels as 4K and 16 times the number of pixels of gaming in 1080p resolution.

As expected, being able to render in 8K resolution requires quite some graphical horsepower, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 being the world’s first viable 8K gaming GPU. So how will modern-day PC titles, including Guerrilla’s Games Horizon Zero Dawn, CD Projekt Red’s, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Final Fantasy XV, and Crytek’s Crysis 3 (albeit somewhat older already), look and perform on NVIDIA’s 8K graphics card? YouTube channel ‘Bang4BuckPC Gamer’ has uploaded some new videos showing off just that. We’ve included the monstrous setup used for recording these videos down below.

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 3950X OC

: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X OC Motherboard : MSI MEG X570 Unify Motherboard

: MSI MEG X570 Unify Motherboard GPU : NVIDIA Asus TUF OC Edition RTX 3090

: NVIDIA Asus TUF OC Edition RTX 3090 GPU Driver : NVIDIA GeForce 456.71 Driver

: NVIDIA GeForce 456.71 Driver Memory : Patriot Viper Gaming 4400Mhz DDR4 32GB (Run at 3600Mhz CL14)

: Patriot Viper Gaming 4400Mhz DDR4 32GB (Run at 3600Mhz CL14) Case : Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Case

: Thermaltake View 71 Tempered Glass Case Custom cooling : Custom Waterloop

: Custom Waterloop Watercooling radiator : EK CoolStream XE360 Radiator

: EK CoolStream XE360 Radiator CPU Waterblock : EK-WB Velocity AMD Waterblock

: EK-WB Velocity AMD Waterblock Reservoir/Pump : XSPC Photon X270 Reservoir V2 with D5 Vario Pump

: XSPC Photon X270 Reservoir V2 with D5 Vario Pump Power : Corsair HX 1000i PSU

: Corsair HX 1000i PSU SSD 1 : Samsung 850 EVO 500GB

: Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD 2 : Samsung 860 QVO 1 TB

: Samsung 860 QVO 1 TB SSD 3 : Pioneer 1TB SSD APS-SL3-1T

: Pioneer 1TB SSD APS-SL3-1T SSD 4 : Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD 1TB

: Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD 1TB Display: LG OLED55B9PUA 4K HDR TV

In general, we can see framerates around 30FPS on High/Ultra settings for the titles mentioned above, although there were some dips below 30FPS in Horizon Zero Dawn. The RTX 3090 runs 2015’s The Witcher 3 in 8K on Ultra settings with framerates around 40FPS. Final Fantasy XV manages to hit 35fps to 40FPS on NVIDIA’s 8K GPU with DLSS enabled, while Crysis 3 runs at more than 40FPS on High settings

Horizon Zero Dawn PC in 8K on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 8K on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Crysis 3 in 8K on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Final Fantasy XV in 8K on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

It’s quite impressive to see these titles running in 8K resolution in framerates of, at least, 30FPS with High/Ultra Settings. Would you rather game in 8K at 30FPS or do you prefer a lower resolution at higher framerates? Hit the comments.