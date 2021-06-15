HWiNFO To Add Enhanced Early Support For Next-Gen AMD Zen 4 CPUs

HWiNFO is gearing up for AMD's next-generation Zen 4 CPUs by introducing enhanced support in the upcoming build. The software will be adding this early yet enhanced support in the upcoming build.

HWiNFO Is Getting Enhanced Early Support For Next-Gen AMD Zen 4 CPU Based Systems

While AMD's Zen 4 CPUs are still more than a year away from launch as reported by recent rumors, HWiNFO has decided to add preliminary yet enhanced support for Zen 4 based systems. HWiNFO is a very popular PC hardware detection and diagnostic software and they usually release a support list for upcoming hardware early on. Their latest hardware support list is listed in the v7.05 (4490) changelog which is provided below:

HWiNFO 7.05 (4490) Changelog

Added LHR variants of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti.

Fixed reporting of memory clock and some other parameters on Rocket Lake 6c/4c.

Enhanced early support of some Zen4-based systems.

Added workaround for systems with stuck SMBus causing large delays.

Added VRM monitoring on ASRock Z590 Extreme, Z590 Phantom Gaming 4, H570 Phantom Gaming 4, H570 Steel Legend, B550 Extreme4, B550 PG Velocita.

Added several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti card models.

You can download the pre-release version of the software here.

AMD's Zen 4 core architecture is planned for launch next year and will be powering the Ryzen 'Raphael', EPYC 'Genoa', and Ryzen 'Phoenix' line of chips. The mainstream consumer family is going to feature support on the AM5 platform and by the time it launches, it will be competing against Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs which are expected to feature up to 24 cores and 32 threads. Having detection support for Zen 4 systems will make it easier to find early listings of the next-generation processors which include engineering/test samples.

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

AMD Ryzen Raphael 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz.

‘Mark, Mike, and the teams have done a phenomenal job. We are as good as we are with the product today, but with our ambitious roadmaps, we are focusing on Zen 4 and Zen 5 to be extremely competitive. ‘There will be more core counts in the future – I would not say those are the limits! It will come as we scale the rest of the system.’ AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su via Anandtech AMD's Rick Bergman on Next-Gen Zen 4 Cores For Ryzen CPUs Q- How much of the performance gains delivered by AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs, which are expected to use a 5nm TSMC process and might arrive in early 2022, will come from instructions per clock (IPC) gains as opposed to core count and clock speed increases. Bergman: “[Given] the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% [IPC gain]. Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, [to] the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out.” “Certainly [manufacturing] process opens an additional door for us to [obtain] better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well.” AMD EVP, Rick Bergman, via The Street

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. The lineup is stated to get CPUs up to 170W (120W base TDP) on the AM5 platform.









The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen) EPYC Turin (5th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA

