Humankind Shows How Its 9-Plus Hours of Original Music Was Recorded in a New Video

One of the most underrated aspects of the Civilization franchise are its soundtracks, with each new entry in the series featuring hours of beautiful, inspiring music representing the game’s many cultures. Well, Sega and Amplitude Studios’ upcoming 4X strategy game Humankind will be following suit with over 9 hours of traditional and orchestral music. Early on, tunes will be sorted according to “cultural group,” with each one being represented by solo musician playing an appropriate traditional instrument, and as the game progresses, more epic orchestral pieces will be mixed in. Get a sample of some of what you’ll be hearing in the video, below.

Civilization has set a high bar when it comes to music, but it sounds like Humankind might just be able leap it. Want to know more about Humankind? Do check out Wccftech’s interview with the game’s developers, and the following rundown of the game’s features:

- Create your own unique civilization by combining 60 different historical cultures from across the heritage of humanity. Begin as Ancient Egypt, then evolve into the Romans, the Khmers, or perhaps the Vikings. The choice is up to you. Each culture brings its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes. More than history, it's your story - Face real historical events and figures, make great scientific discoveries, and visit the wonders of the world. Shape your people's beliefs and confront other players. Every decision you make adds a flourish to your story.

- The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game. A tactical world - Show off your tactical skills by mastering terrain elevation, city-building, full tactical battles and warfare. Choose the high ground for your city, and it will be harder to siege. Deploy your archers in the woods to avoid horsemen. Call upon your allies to help you in times of need and transform an epic battle into a full-scale multiplayer world war!

Humankind will launch on PC sometime in 2020.