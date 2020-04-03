Humankind Explains How Players Will Create Their Own Unique Cultures in a New Video

One of the main hooks of Sega and Amplitude Studios’ upcoming 4X strategy game Humankind is that players will be able to craft their own unique civilization by combining a number of different cultures. An interesting concept, to be sure, but it hasn’t really been explained how it will work.

Well, the latest Humankind featurette sheds new light on how players will shape their cultures. Basically, there will be six eras, and at the beginning of each, you’ll have 10 different historically-appropriate cultures to pick from. Choosing a new culture will net you new traits and abilities, or you can stick with your current culture for a Fame bonus. Fame is what the player is required to earn in order to achieve victory, and everything you do – building up your cities, winning battles, ect. – feeds into it. Check out the video below for more information.

Being able to combine multiple cultures is really what separates Humankind from Civilization and other competitors, so it's good to see Amplitude seems to be implementing the idea well. Want to know more about Humankind? Do check out Wccftech’s interview with the game’s developers, and the following rundown of the game’s features:

One million civilizations - Create your own unique civilization by combining 60 different historical cultures from across the heritage of humanity. Begin as Ancient Egypt, then evolve into the Romans, the Khmers, or perhaps the Vikings. The choice is up to you. Each culture brings its own special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes.

More than history, it's your story - Face real historical events and figures, make great scientific discoveries, and visit the wonders of the world. Shape your people's beliefs and confront other players. Every decision you make adds a flourish to your story.

In the eyes of posterity - The journey matters more than destination. Fame is a new and unifying victory condition. Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame and leave a lasting impact on the world. The player with the most fame will win the game.

A tactical world - Show off your tactical skills by mastering terrain elevation, city-building, full tactical battles and warfare. Choose the high ground for your city, and it will be harder to siege. Deploy your archers in the woods to avoid horsemen. Call upon your allies to help you in times of need and transform an epic battle into a full-scale multiplayer world war!

Humankind will launch on PC sometime in 2020.