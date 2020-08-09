Huawei Will Stop Developing Flagship Kirin Chipsets, as Company CEO Says There’s Immense Pressure on Suppliers From the U.S.

This year could be the last for flagship Kirin chipsets, as Huawei reportedly states that the U.S. is making things very difficult for suppliers to provide the Chinese giant with key components that allow it to develop technology for premium smartphones. With Huawei no longer being able to develop flagship Kirin SoCs, it could mean the company will have to rely on companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Huawei CEO States That Starting From September 15, Flagship Kirin Chipsets Can No Longer Be Produced

Financial magazine Caixin reported on a Saturday that the development of flagship Kirin chipsets will be brought to a halt thanks to U.S. pressure being applied on Chinese tech companies. Unless things change in the future, this effectively means that the Kirin 1020 developed using TSMC’s 5nm technology will be the last flagship silicon from Huawei.

Huawei Offering Up To 2 Million Yuan In Salaries To ‘Geniuses’ For Navigating Sanction Constraints

However, the company will still be making mid-range Kirin chipsets for more affordable handsets out there, but the tech giant won’t be able to compete with Qualcomm’s and Samsung’s flagship mobile offerings.

Huawei CEO for the Consumer Business Unit division, Richard Yu also says that the company will no longer be able to make AI chips for smartphones.

“From Sept. 15 onward, our flagship Kirin processors cannot be produced. Our AI-powered chips also cannot be processed. This is a huge loss for us. Huawei began exploring the chip sector over 10 years ago, starting from hugely lagging behind, to slightly lagging behind, to catching up, and then to a leader. We invested massive resources for R&D, and went through a difficult process.”

The U.S. continues to argue that Huawei is involved in cyber espionage and that it should limit Huawei’s options so that it stops handing over valuable data to the Chinese government. Though Huawei and its executives have refuted these claims, the U.S. is adamant regarding the company’s activities.

Huawei has currently declined comment on the Caixin report and the company’s suppliers such as TSMC, Cadence and Synopsys have yet to respond concerning the latest news. While we’ll continue to update you on the latest, this looks to be the end of the road for high-end Kirin chipsets, making the Mate 40 series most likely the last series to tout a Kirin SoC.

Do you think Huawei will find a way to continue the development of flagship Kirin chipsets or is this the end of the line? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Reuters