Huawei P50 and P50 Pro Official with Snapdragon 888, Impressive Cameras, and Limited Availability

Huawei finally lifted the curtains off the Huawei P50 series in China today. A little recap should tell you that the P50 series is the newest flagship device to join Huawei's arsenal and will be focused more on the cameras. Everything that you are getting here is an upgrade in terms of design, camera, performance. However, all this greatness is served with a side of bad news; for starters, availability will be crippled due to the ongoing global chip shortage, but in addition to that, the phone is not going to launch in a lot of regions. When it does launch, it will be running Huwaei's HarmonyOS based on Android 11 along with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) since the phones do not have access to Google Mobile Services.

The Huawei P50 and P50 Pro Could be the Best Android Phones You Cannot and Should Not Get Your Hands-On.

Starting with the Huawei P50, you get a 6.5-inch OLED with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive 144Hz high frame rate PWM dimming. The phone will be available in two models; one will have the Snapdragon 888 4G, and the other will have Huawei's own Kirin 9000.

You are also looking at 8GB of RAM with either 128 or 512GB storage. As far as the optics are concerned, the Huawei P50 brings a primary 50MP f/1.8 camera with OIS and PDAF. You are also getting a secondary 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a tertiary 12MP f/3.4 telephoto sensor with OIS, and lastly, a quaternary 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you have a 13-megapixel camera.

The phone also packs a 4,100 mAh battery with 66-watt fast wired charging, stereo speakers, IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, the Huawei P50 Pro is more or less the same but does have some other benefits over the standard model. You are getting a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate as well.

The other differences include the cameras; you get a main 50-megapixel camera, a 64-megapixel periscope camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 40-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera remains the same.

The Huawei P50 Pro brings a 4,360 mAh battery, 66-watt fast wired charging, and 50-watt fast wireless charging.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Huawei P50 Pro will be available in five colorways, and the P50 will be available in three options. Huawei has not shared any pricing or availability details at the moment, but we will let you know when the company finally comes out with this information.