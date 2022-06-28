HTC Desire 22 Pro Goes Official with Snapdragon 695 and Viverse Support

HTC has decided to come back from the dead and has gone ahead and announced the HTC Desire 22 Pro; this is the latest smartphone from the once-legendary Taiwanese company, and this time around, HTC is focusing on VR, and taking it seriously.

For the most part, the HTC Desire 22 is a mid-range phone and has a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, along with a 4,520 mAh battery. The phone has full compatibility with the HTC's Viverse ecosystem as well as HTC VR products like the Vive flow headset.

The Viverse compatibility might be the only selling factor as the technology let you access virtual content from the Metaverse through the phone and a connected HTC VR headset. The HTC Desire 22 Pro will also have Viverse Wallet which will help you manage your digital assets such as crypto and NFTs, and all that, directly from the phone.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro also brings a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth of field module. On the front, you get a 32.-megapixel camera. The phone has 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of RAM with an expandable microSD card slot.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro will be running Android 12 and will have 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging reverse wireless charging support. On the side, you have a fingerprint sensor, and the phone is rated for IP67 dust and water resistance

The phone is going to be available in gold and black colors and will be retailing for €459/£399 in Europe. The sales in Taiwan start on July 1st and users in the EU can preorder the phone right away, the deliveries will start on 1st August.