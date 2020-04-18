HP Unveils Z Series & The Envy Series With The ZBook Studio, ZBook Create, & ENVY 15 Notebooks – Features Up To A RTX Quadro GPU Inside

Today, HP unveiled its newest Z by HP mobile workstation and HP ENVY portfolio – designed for creators who push the envelope of what’s possible. The HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create, and the HP ENVY 15 are the latest additions to the HP Create Ecosystem, which launched at Adobe MAX in 2019.

HP Unveils Z Series & The Envy Series - Powerful Laptops Enable Professionals Creatives To Succeed

The powerful line-up enables all levels of creators, including consumers, prosumers and professionals, to capture, create, and bring to life digital concepts and ideas that can be shared, enjoyed, and experienced. In the past, creators had to choose between heavy workstations or bulky gaming devices to get the power they require for work and play. Today, HP is pushing the boundaries of engineering and creative productivity by allowing photographers, vloggers, graphic designers, architects, filmmakers, and everyone in between, to achieve what was never thought possible.

HP Announces AMD Ryzen 4000 Powered ProBook G7 Laptops





With a rich history of PC innovations for the creative community, HP is the ideal technology partner for the next generation of creators. For Gen Z creators, the practice of creativity is instinctual, and they need a device that helps bring their expressions to life as quickly as the latest memes and trending topics come and go. For those who create professionally – from design, modeling, coding, or application design – Z by HP solutions are perfect small form-factor powerhouse solutions for resource-intensive tasks. The HP ENVY portfolio, including the newest ENVY 15, is built for today’s consumers and prosumers who regularly edit photos and video, or develop graphics or web designs.

HP’s ZBook Studio, ZBook Create, and ENVY 15 laptops with RTX GPUs are members of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program, featuring acceleration for demanding ray-traced rendering and AI creative workloads, and Studio drivers for outstanding reliability. These are ultra-mobile laptops can come with up to a Quadro GPU, so they won't be cheap.