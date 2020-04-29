HP Rolls Out OMEN Design Change With OMEN 15 Laptop 2020, Features AMD Renoir And NVIDIA RTX

HP has updated not only the components in the latest OMEN gaming laptop, the OMEN 15, HP also updated the design to the outer chassis. The OMEN 15 gaming laptop features AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and a GeForce RTX 2060 with both of these components installed this laptop should offer some fantastic gaming performance while still having a fast display and long battery life.

Brand new HP OMEN 15 2020 leaks out - sleek new design and AMD Renoir!

The new OMEN 15 gaming laptop features a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU which offers some fantastic performance with its eight cores and sixteen threads. The Ryzen 7 4800H also features a TDP of just 45-watts, this processor also features a base clock speed of 2.9 GHz. Both of these components are cooled by OMEN Tempest cooling which allows these components to stay cool even during heavy workload.

HP has also updated the chassis, the updated design features thinner bezels, a different hinge system and a panel that supports Adaptive Sync. While the refresh rate for the panel has not been announced the product page states that this laptop has a "fast display" and that should mean a faster than standard display, a standard being 60 Hz for most laptops. The hinge for this laptop is significantly different from previous OMEN laptops.

This laptop also features a Bang & Olufsen sound system in addition to featuring RGB-backlight keys which offers support for the OMEN Command Center. The Command Center allows you to easily customize and optimize everything from performance controls to the customized keyboard

For connectivity, This laptop features three USB Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C port, a full sizes HDMI port, and a full-sized SD card. This laptop also features an ethernet port located on the left side while on the right side there seems to be a mini-DisplayPort.

The HP OMEN 15 is projected to be a fantastic laptop for both gamers and for everyday use with the design change allowing this monitor to appear more professional allowing for a potentially larger audience for this gaming laptop.

Sadly, HP did remove the product page but various websites like VideoCardz as well as TechPowerUp were able to save product descriptions.