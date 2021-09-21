HP Introduces Windows 11 Products Weeks Before Microsoft Release

Present your best self with the HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC, featuring a 5 MP IR camera, smart features that keep you in-frame and well-lit, and is the first HP consumer notebook made with recycled CNC aluminum.







Designed for creators by creators, the HP ENVY 34 inch All-in-One Desktop PC offers true-to-life

color and a detachable magnetic camera for better angles or sharing sketches on your workspace.

Experience the perfect portable companion device for your hybrid life with the HP 11 inch Tablet PC, productivity any way you want with its magnetic, detachable keyboard that works in portrait or landscape mode.

Creating and sharing content is often done on the go and can be challenging across multiple devices. That’s why HP is introducing HP Palette – a digital workspace for creatives to help simplify their creative flow and offers cross-device collaboration to create the things you love, faster and easier.

There are four applications within HP Palette, which is available across all new Spectre and ENVY devices and the new HP Tablet:

PhotoMatch: Developed by HP Labs, this innovative photo search tool enables search based on AI Face Recognition.

Other new Windows 11 devices offered by HP – which are composed of post-consumer recycled plastics, EPEAT® Silver or Gold registered, ENERGY STAR® certified, and wrapped in 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging – include:

HP 14 inch Laptop PC: Multitask on HP’s lightest 14” consumer laptop with optional 4G LTE, with lightning-fast connectivity and responsive performance of the Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, up to 8 GB LPDDR4 memory, 128 GB of storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Along with the company's new premium and mainstream PCs, HP will also begin shipping devices with Windows 11 across its existing portfolio beginning later this fall.





Bring Your Projects and Creations to Life with New HP Displays

Whether it’s for work or play, many are searching for that perfect monitor that combines productivity and immersion. In a recent HP study, respondents found they were up to 33% more focused when using a larger versus a smaller screen. The HP U32 4K HDR Monitor lets avid creators see every detail and bring their entire vision to life. This stunning 31.5-inch diagonal 4K HDR monitor features precise and true-to-life, factory-calibrated color gamut with 99% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3, ideal for editing photos or creating intricate designs. The HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is a fully immersive 34-inch diagonal display complete with integrated speakers and a WQHD resolution for multitaskers to collaborate while working or enjoying the latest entertainment with friends.

Both monitors offer a clutter-free space with the unified USB-C® cable that can handle both data and power for the monitors when connected to a laptop. Stay comfortable all day long with a low blue light filter and stand adjustability. Create and consume content responsibly with a monitor that’s sustainably made, built with recycled plastics.

With 33% of people more focused when using a larger screen, the HP U32 4K HDR Monitor is designed to let creators see every detail and bring their vision to life.

Find more room to play or work with the HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor with built-in audio.

