How to Watch Pixel 7 Event Tomorrow

Furqan Shahid
Oct 5, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT
A Pixel 7 Pro Was Remotely Bricked by Google, but Not Before Its Display, & Second-Generation Tensor Details Were Found

Google's hardware event is just around the corner and for those wondering, the event is going to kick off on October 6th, tomorrow. We already know that Google will be unveiling the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the event but we are also going to get Google's first wearable, the Pixel Watch.

You Can Watch The Google Pixel 7 Event Through Multiple Sources Tomorrow

However, aside from the three obvious choices, we are also hoping that we get the chance to see some surprises from Google, considering how the company can always pull something from its sleeve.

Now, if you are wondering about the Pixel 7 event and what time it goes live and where to watch it, you are at the right spot as in this post, we are going to tell you how to get through with the event. You can find the streaming link below.

For the Pixel 7 launch, Google is going for an in-person event this time around. The event is going to take place in Brooklyn, New York. This will be the first Pixel launch with a live audience ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Thankfully, Google will also be live streaming the whole event on its events page on Thursday, October 6th, at 10 AM ET. You can tune into the event by going over here or just checking the YouTube link provided above. YOu can also visit the event site before October 6th to set a calendar reminder so you know when the announcements start rolling in.

What do you think Google will be coming out with aside from the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch? We do know that the early performance numbers of Google's Tensor G2 are not looking good but we will only have to wait till tomorrow and see what the company comes out with.

