How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live

Furqan Shahid
Aug 10, 2022
Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series later today at Galaxy Unpacked, this is the second major unpacked event of this year and we will be seeing a bunch of exciting announcements from Samsung; some that we already know about, while others might be coming off as a surprise. The event takes place live later tonight and will be going live on multiple platforms including Samsung's official website and YouTube.

As always, if you are looking forward to experiencing Galaxy Unpacked live and staying up to date with all the announcements, you are at the right place as we are going to tell you how you can go ahead and enjoy the event in full.

Samsung to Unveil Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 Series at Galaxy Unpacked Later Tonight

For those wondering, the event will start on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. You can watch it on:

For your convenience, there is a link below as well so you can just go ahead and live stream the event from here once it goes live.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Unpacked 2022? Let us know which device are you most looking forward to in the comments below.

