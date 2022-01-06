Horizon Forbidden West Teases Its Locales, Tribes, and Mysterious Foes in a New Trailer

As the release of Horizon Forbidden West inches ever closer, Sony and Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer, this time focusing on some of the places you’ll explore and tribes you’ll encounter. We’ve already heard a bit about Forbidden West’s tribes, and how each will have it’s own “personality” and history, but this trailer provides a better look at the Carja, Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth. We also get some new teases about the enemies you’ll face, including the Tenakth rebels who apparently follow a female leader named Regella, and an even more powerful faction from “past the shore” who are “searching for secrets on the very edge of the West”. Hmmm! Sure sounds like the latter are going to be important to the plot. But hey, enough of my prattling on, check out the latest Horizon Forbidden West trailer, below.

ViewSonic ELITE launches brand-new 32” gaming displays, focused on next-gen gamer-centric technology

The next chapter of Aloy’s story begins as she crosses into the frontier of the Forbidden West, she will encounter tribes both strange and familiar. From the border settlements of the Carja and Oseram, to the blighted fields of the Utaru in Plainsong, to the battle-worn Clan Lands of the Tenakth, new alliances and deadly enemies await. Join us as we take a closer look at the denizens of the frontier, their lands, and their customs. As Aloy will discover, the only way to unravel the mysteries of the Forbidden West is to explore it for yourself.

Well, consider me intrigued! Haven’t been keeping up with Horizon Forbidden West? Here’s the game’s official description…

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.