Horizon Forbidden West Reportedly “Leaning Towards” a 2022 Delay

Will we actually get to play Horizon Forbidden West in 2021? Sony sure hasn’t done a great job reassuring fans, as PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has said they’re aiming for 2021, but that the release window “isn’t quite certain” yet. That doesn’t sound terribly promising, and according to incorrigible leaker Jeff Grubb, he’s heard Sony is increasingly leaning toward a 2022 release (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the transcription).

I’ve heard that something’s coming in September and… I’m trying to debate if I want to be the one to say this… I think ‘that game’ is going to get delayed to 2022. I don’t know for sure, I think it’s still undecided, but I think it’s leaning towards Horizon Forbidden West in 2022.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. Speaking of which, Grubb says the bad news will likely be broken in a new State of Play in September…

I think [Sony will] have a September State of Play just to say, “Here are the other things we’re going to have in the fall, here’s a bunch of exciting stuff, don’t worry,” but then I think Horizon Forbidden West is going to be 2022.

Haven’t been keeping up with Horizon Forbidden West? You can check out 14 minutes of impressive gameplay here, and an official description, below.

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PS4 and PS5.