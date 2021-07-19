HomePod 14.7 Software Released With New Features – How to Install

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the new 14.7 software update for the HomePod and HomePod mini. If you happen to own the smart speaker, you can install it right now and take advantage of the new speakers. The latest update is highly recommended for users since the smart speakers have been running into some issues.

Apple Releases HomePod 14.7 Software Update to the Public

The new HomePod 14.7 software update is designed to work with the recently released iOS 14.7 update. According to Apple's release notes for the update, the new HomePod 14.7 software update allows users to manage timers directly from the Home app on the iPhone and iPad. In addition to this, Apple states that the update also brings general performance updates along with enhancing stability.

We recently covered that some HomePod users were complaining of sudden failures and overheating. The issue was persistent on devices running the previous iOS 14.6 update. While the new HomePod 14.7 software update is available, we are not sure if Apple has fixed the issues with the release, Nonetheless, we will let you guys know as soon as we have further information on the subject.

If you are interested, you should know that installing the HomePod 14.7 software update is as easy as it gets. The update will be installed on your HomePod automatically unless you have disabled the feature. If you have, this is what you have to do.

1. Launch the Home app and tap on the Home icon.

2. Tap on "Home Settings" if you have multiple Home setups and select the desired home and then scroll down to "Software Update."

3. If you have one home setup, simply scroll down and tap on "Software Update."

4. Pull down from the iPhone's top and check for an update.

This is all that you have to do. At this point in time, this is all that is present in the update. We will let you guys know as soon as something new is discovered in the update.

What are your thoughts on the latest update? Let us know in the comments