Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order and Special Editions Bonuses to Include 72 Hours Early Access – Rumor

Among the pre-order and special editions bonuses for Hogwarts Legacy will be 72 hours early access to the game, according to a recent discovery.

As discovered by Reddit user opalement, the Hogwarts Legacy official website's code includes references to early DLC packs and pre-order bonuses that have yet to be officially announced. Alongside the already mentioned early access bonus, the Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, Kelpie Robe, Steel Case, and Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book extras have also been confirmed.

Digital Only and Digital Deluxe Only labels are also present in the code, but it is impossible to know as of now to which of the bonuses they apply, not counting the Steel Case for obvious reasons and possibly the Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book, which sounds like a physical item, and not an in-game one.

Hogwarts Legacy is among the most anticipated games releasing this year on PC and consoles. The game will be an open-world action role-playing game that will allow players to experience the world introduced by the Harry Potter books like never before.

Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy launches this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.