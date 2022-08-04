Menu
Company

Hogwarts Legacy New Gameplay Footage Showcases Story Cutscene

Francesco De Meo
Aug 4, 2022
Hogwarts Legacy

New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay footage has been shared online today, providing a new look at one of the game's story cutscenes that was briefly shown in previous trailers.

The new footage, which has been captured from the AutoDesk 2022 Day Presentation, as already mentioned, provides a new look at an in-engine cutscene that was briefly shown in the past. The video is quite short, but it should be more than enough to get fans excited even more, considering Warner Bros. Interactive and Avalanche Software haven't shown much of the game in the past weeks.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Gotham Knights’ First 16 Minutes of Gameplay Showcase Combat, Stealth, and Detective Work

Hogwarts Legacy is currently in the works for PC and consoles, but it is not yet clear precisely when the game will be released. As The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy book is set to release on December 6th, it is being speculated that the game itself will also launch on the same day, considering something similar is happening with Gotham Knights later this year.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this year. You can learn more about the game in the overview below.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Products mentioned in this post

Gotham Knights
USD 70
Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Xbox Series S
USD 290

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order