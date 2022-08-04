Hogwarts Legacy New Gameplay Footage Showcases Story Cutscene

New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay footage has been shared online today, providing a new look at one of the game's story cutscenes that was briefly shown in previous trailers.

The new footage, which has been captured from the AutoDesk 2022 Day Presentation, as already mentioned, provides a new look at an in-engine cutscene that was briefly shown in the past. The video is quite short, but it should be more than enough to get fans excited even more, considering Warner Bros. Interactive and Avalanche Software haven't shown much of the game in the past weeks.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently in the works for PC and consoles, but it is not yet clear precisely when the game will be released. As The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy book is set to release on December 6th, it is being speculated that the game itself will also launch on the same day, considering something similar is happening with Gotham Knights later this year.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this year. You can learn more about the game in the overview below.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.