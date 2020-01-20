Here’s a Complete List of Huawei Devices That Will Receive the Android 10 Based EMUI 10 Update

Huawei's inability to ship future devices without Google Play services has given rise to a lot of doubt about its ability to deliver updates to existing devices. Although Huawei isn't the quickest when it comes to delivering updates and security patches, it fares significantly better than some of its other Chinese compatriots. Android 10 will come to Huawei devices in the form of EMUI 10. It is undoubtedly one of the more heavily-skinned Android forks out there and will make its way to the following devices.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei nova 5T

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei nova 4e

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei P Smart 2019

Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei P Smart Z

Huawei nova 4

EMUI 10 brings some interface improvements, support for a system-wide dark theme, new animations, multi-screen collaboration, improved performance, and security features. The camera app gets a fresh coat of paint with a new shutter button, a larger zoom bar, prompts when you switch camera modes, and direct access to filters from the viewfinder.

EMUI 10 also brings forth what Huawei calls Multi-screen Collaboration, which seems to be a hybrid between Samsung DeX and Dell's My Phone app. After pairing the phone with a PC/ Mac, can control it remotely using the laptop display and even use connected peripherals such as keyboard and mouse. Huawei claims that file transfer is as easy as dragging and dropping. The clipboard is shared between the PC and the smartphone, allowing users to copy and paste content between devices.

A lot of devices on that list such as the P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, and Mate 20 Pro have already received the Android 10-based EMUI 10 update. There is no word about the exact timeline of the update, just that it will make its way to the devices mentioned above throughout this year. You can check for it manually by heading over to Settings> About Phone> Software Update> Check for update.