Halo: The Master Chief Collection Is Getting a ‘ReclaimerVR’ Mod

There's a Virtual Reality mod called 'ReclaimerVR' in the works for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, and it's already looking pretty good.

The creator is none other than Zack Fannon, an independent Virtual Reality developer who managed to successfully mod Alien: Isolation for VR devices with the acclaimed 'MotherVR' mod.

Halo The Master Chief Collection PC To Get PvP Matchmaking Flight Soon

As you can see below, Fannon already got head tracking and motion controls to work, though there's clearly still work to be done before it is released (a GitHub repository was just created at this URL).

ReclaimerVR is expected to eventually work with all of the games in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, though right now only Halo Reach is available on PC. The other titles should roll out over the course of 2020.

More progress on ReclaimerVR pic.twitter.com/Fg6K3vNQy1 — Nibre (@nibre_) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, there are plenty of non-VR mods in the works already, such as this one which unlocks all player customizations. The modding scene is set to thrive thanks to the massive success enjoyed so far by the Halo: Master Chief Collection.

Nearly 3 million players of MCC on PC and Xbox One during launch week

#1 top-selling game on Steam during launch week and the highest-ranking debut for an Xbox Game Studios title on Steam

#1 most-watched game on Twitch during launch day; nearly 3 million hours of Halo streams during launch week

Rated 92% positive on Steam by over 38K user reviews

Are you looking forward to the ReclaimerVR mod? We'll keep you updated on its progress, so stay tuned here on Wccftech.