Halo Infinite Leak Hints at a New Version of Warzone Mode with Battle Royale Elements

What’s next for Halo Infinite in terms of major new multiplayer modes? We’ve got Slayer, we’ve got Big Team Battle, but then what? Well, according to a new leak, it seems a battle-royale-flavored take on Halo 5’s Warzone mode may be in the works.

This leak comes courtesy of reliable insider HaloHub, who claims to have received screenshots showing various parameters for what they claim is a new version of Warzone. Interestingly, a lot of the things listed, including drop pods and containment zones hint pretty strongly that the new mode will have some sort of battle royale elements.

Xbox Series X/S Outsold PS5 in Both North America and Europe for the First time in February

🔥MAJOR NEWS!👀

It looks like a successor to Halo 5's Warzone may be in the works with Battle Royale like characteristics. We received these screenshots recently and know others have too. Note: We don't expect this mode to release anytime soon (1/2). #Halo #HaloInfinite #Gaming pic.twitter.com/UkgjFYBvQB — HaloHub (Follow for Halo News & More) (@HaloHubGG) March 15, 2022

For those unfamiliar, the original Halo 5 version of Warzone was a 24-player mode that tasked players with capturing bases against human or AI opponents on large maps. If this ends up being the real deal, it will be interesting to see how much of the original Warzone is retained. I imagine the name might have to change, considering the existence of Call of Duty Warzone.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors of a battle-royale-esque mode coming to Halo Infinite. Earlier this year, rumors circulated that Halo support studio Certain Affinity may be working on a major new BR-inspired mode for Infinite. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but it certainly wouldn’t be a shock if Halo were to take the battle royale route, particularly given the experiments with more open design we’ve seen in the game’s single-player campaign.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. What do you think? Does the potential return of Warzone with some battle royale seasoning sound exciting to you?