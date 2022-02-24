Halo Infinite Mid-Season Update Improves Anti-Cheat, Last-Gen Stability, and More

Thus far in 2022, updates for Halo Infinite have been somewhat slim, with 343 Industries only delivering two small hotfixes so far. Today 343 delivered a new update, and while it’s still not huge, it is the biggest one of 2022 thus far, offering improvements to anti-cheat, stability improvements on Xbox One, fixes for Quick Resume issues, and more. You can check out the full patch notes for the mid-season update, below.

Global First-person animations, including reloading and clambering, now appear smoother at all framerates.

The following sound effects are louder in the audio mix for both multiplayer and campaign: Enemies throwing grenades, The Needler's supercombine, Player Ravager completing its charge

Multiple improvements to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles including increased reliability of reconnecting to Halo Infinite's multiplayer and customization services. Players who have purchased Halo Infinite's campaign digitally should also see less prompts to purchase Campaign after using Quick Resume.

Players who did not receive an Achievement after completing its requirements should see it unlock after updating and launching Halo Infinite.

Improvements to Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) output on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Color accuracy improvements when playing on a PC with an AMD GPU and FreeSync capable monitor(s). If you want to play with HDR enabled, ensure it is enabled HDR in Windows and the AMD Radeon Software/Settings.

Stability improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Launching Halo Infinite with an out-of-date PC graphics driver will now direct players to download Halo Support's recommended drivers.

PCs with Intel Integrated Graphics hardware may experience less graphical corruptions.

Intel Integrated Graphics are below Halo Infinite’s minimum system specifications. Gameplay on this hardware may be functional but is likely not performant. Multiplayer Improved cheat detection and other anti-cheat improvements.

Sound effects for receiving damage as well as enemy footsteps and gunfire are now louder in multiplayer's audio mix.

The Combat Sensor's range has increased from 18 meters to 24 meters in Big Team Battle (BTB).

Added new telemetry to help our developers gather more information on shot registration issues. Read the development team's in-depth analysis of these issues and their plans for future mitigations: Halo Infinite's Online Experience.

After receiving a matchmaking ban, players can select the Play button in any matchmaking playlist to see when their ban will end. This expiration time will be in the MM/DD/YY format and PT time.

The Optimal Polish Initiated armor coating is now available for all players who have submitted a valid code on Halo Waypoint. More information about this promotional offer can be found at OPI's blog. If you encounter any issues with this promotion, contact amazonhelp@opixboxrewards.com.

Players standing on destroyed vehicles will no longer experience stuttering or desyncs.

Matchmaking playlists now reflect accurate Estimated Wait times.

The Post-Game Carnage Report (PGCR) will now reflect the correct winning team after online matches. Campaign Improvements to Campaign's save system to prevent data loss.

Interactive items, such as uncollected audio logs and ammo crates, now have their intended sound and visual effects after completing the Campaign's final mission.

The description of Forerunner Artifacts appears correctly when playing in a language other than English.

Halo Infinite is out now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The mid-season update is available to download right now.

