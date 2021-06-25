Halo Infinite Season 1 Titled “Heroes of Reach,” MP Character Story Content May be Coming

Microsoft and 343 Industries recently revealed a lot Halo Infinite multiplayer, but they’ve now dropped even info in the latest “Inside Infinite” blog post. Some of the new details are things we’ve heard before, including the fact that there will be no time-limit on leveling up battle passes (a feature more games should implement), but we also got some more color on how seasons will work. Seasons will run for around 3 months, with battle passes and regular in-game challenges rewarding players with “canon” cosmetics that make sense within the established Halo universe. That said, there will also be “Fracture” events that will potentially reward players with more out-there stuff, including that badass samurai armor we’ve seen.

As for what we can expect from Season 1, it will be called “Heroes of Reach,” with the implication being we’ll be getting cosmetics inspired by the fan-favorite Halo: Reach. Interestingly, it seems starting with a Reach-themed season is thematically meaningful for bigger reasons. That game featured a player-created character, and Halo Infinite boss Joseph Staten implies your multiplayer character may eventually be able to engage in some sort of story content as well…

There’s another hero standing beside Master Chief at the very heart of the Halo universe. Some of you may have met this hero way back in 2001 with the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved. Some of you will meet this hero for the first time this holiday. Because this hero is you. Or rather, they are the character you become every time you step into a Halo Multiplayer match. And the next step of their journey begins with the launch of Halo Infinite’s first Multiplayer Season, which we’re calling “Heroes of Reach.” At the center of our plans is a goal to deeply root your Multiplayer character in the larger Halo universe and give them a vital, active role in the Halo story moving forward. How exactly we’re going to do this in the Seasons and years ahead… Well, we’re not ready to share details yet. But I can share that we picked “Heroes of Reach” as a Seasonal theme for very specific reasons: Reach has a rich history; it’s a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5. Indeed, Halo Infinite’s first Multiplayer Season takes place at a transformational moment in Halo history -- at the pivot point from one generation of heroes to the next. In this moment, your Multiplayer hero is waiting just offstage, geared up for battle and ready to spring into action.

Halo Infinite on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this holiday season.