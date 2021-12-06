Halo Infinite New Comparison Video Highlights Greatly Improved Textures and More Over Last Year’s Build
A new Halo Infinite comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the improvements included in the final version of the game over the build showcased last year.
The comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how textures have generally been improved. Lighting and shadows have also been changed, with increased godrays and luminosity, and more.
Halo Infinite launches this week, on December 8th, on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The multiplayer portion of the game has been released last month.
Campaign
When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring. To experience the campaign, purchase Halo Infinite (Campaign).
Multiplayer
Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns, reimagined and free-to-play! Seasonal updates evolve the experience over time with unique events, new modes and maps, and community-focused content.
Arena
Halo returns to its roots with fair starts, on-map equipment, and 4-player squads to offer the ultimate arena-shooter experience.
Big Team Battle
Create endless combat possibilities by mixing and matching a rich variety of weapons, vehicles and equipment to experience big-team mayhem and fun that embraces the full spectrum of the Halo sandbox.
Spartan Customization
Become a Spartan that’s uniquely your own with a rich and deep player customization system. Earn and discover new cosmetic items simply by playing campaign or multiplayer. Or to obtain even more cosmetic rewards, purchase a Battle Pass that never expires and unlock new content at your own pace.
PC Settings & Optimizations
Halo Infinite is built for PC. From advanced graphics settings, ultrawide/super ultrawide support and triple-key binds to features like dynamic scaling and variable framerates, Halo Infinite is the best Halo experience on PC to date.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter