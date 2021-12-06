Halo Infinite New Comparison Video Highlights Greatly Improved Textures and More Over Last Year’s Build

A new Halo Infinite comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the improvements included in the final version of the game over the build showcased last year.

The comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how textures have generally been improved. Lighting and shadows have also been changed, with increased godrays and luminosity, and more.

Halo Infinite launches this week, on December 8th, on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The multiplayer portion of the game has been released last month.