343 Industries Shares First Look at Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Preview;  4-Player Fireteam, Scaled Difficulty, Shared Waypoints, Skippable Cut-Scenes, More

343 Industries has shared a first look at the upcoming Halo Infinite Co-Op campaign mode, which will begin insider testing soon.

Earlier this week, the developer announced that the flight for the network co-op campaign mode is imminent, but those lucky enough to get selected for the flight were asked to wait a little longer in order to get things up and running.

On the official Halo YouTube channel, 343 Industries has now released a new preview video of the game’s network co-op campaign alongside some additional details about the highly-anticipated mode.

We’ve included some interesting tidbits from the preview down below, as shared by Neogaf user ‘cormack12’.

Skulls shared

Four player fireteam in co-op

Can review furthest point completed and start from least advanced player

Difficulty is scaled (aggressive AI, defensive tactics etc)

Ammo crates and supplies also scaled to fireteam size

Cut scenes skippable by one fireteam member for all

Collectibles added to all players when looted

Every fireteam member plays as chief to maintain continuity

Waiting to spawn in, you can watch the other players

You can grapple off other spartans

Can be some distance away, but get warned to return to fireteam (should be able to get to nearbys FOBS in most places)

If you ignore it, you get killed and then spawn in back with your buddies

Can spawn in mid firefight if buddy is in 'safe' place

You can replay a different mission and return to current actively mission later without losing progress - can freely hop from the tac map

Waypoints are shared and visible to all members

Spartan cores are claimed by all fireteam members (unless you already own it from your own campaign obv)

If a player drops out, all players need to return to menu screen to form the fireteam again (no drop-in) to maintain session persistence

Can change difficulty mid session and add skulls

You will maintain all unlocked abilities if you start from previous co-op session (e.g. if you have the drop shield, but join a session before it has been found you can still use it)

Squad wipe reverts to system checkpoint

Halo Infinite is available now for Xbox and PC. The co-op mode was expected to launch next month.