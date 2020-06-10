Halo 3: ODST’s Co-op Firefight Mode is Coming to The Master Chief Collection This Summer

When Halo: The Master Chief Collection was first released six years ago, it represented a relatively complete overview of the series, but there were some things missing. In recent years 343 Industries has worked to fix those oversights, adding Halo 3: ODST’s main campaign and Halo: Reach, but one fan favorite experience is still missing – Halo 3: ODST Firefight mode.

Well, that changes this summer, as Microsoft and 343 have announced that Firefight is coming to both the PC and console versions of the Master Chief Collection sometime this summer. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for the returning mode, below.

For those unfamiliar, Firefight is a co-op experience, in which up to four players fends off waves of enemies. The Halo 3: ODST version of Firefight is particularly well-remembered by fans, and features multiple stages, playable characters, modes, and a wide variety of customization options. Needless to say, Halo 3: ODST Firefight has been something fans have been asking to be added to MCC for a long time, so it’s good to finally see it’s finally happening.

In other Halo: MCC news, Halo 2 was officially added to the collection on PC last month, and testing for Halo 3 has begun. Given Firefight will launch on both PC and console this summer, it seems fans won’t have to wait too long for the launch of Halo 3 on PC.

Halo 3: The Master Chief Collection is available now on Xbox One and PC, although the PC version is being released in a piecemeal way as each game is completed.