Halo 3 Almost Looks Like a Next-Gen Title in 8K on Ultra Settings With Custom ReShade Ray Tracing Effects

The next Halo installment, Halo Infinite, is releasing globally tomorrow, but ahead of this launch we have Halo 3 almost looking like a next-gen title.

A lot has been said about the visuals and art style of Halo Infinite. Although 343 Industries has done an amazing job improving the title compared to last year’s build, the game has not been built specifically for next-gen hardware. Still, it should be said that Infinite is a great-looking new Halo installment.

With this in mind, we wanted to share an impressive new Halo 3 showcase with the Halo MCC version of the game running in 8K resolution on Ultra settings on RTX 3090 GPU with custom ReShade Ray Tracing effects.

Created by YouTube channel ‘Digital Dreams’, this showcase uses the creator’s own “Beyond all Limits” ReShade ray tracing preset to improve the game’s Global Illumination and Ambient Occlusion effects. Credit where credit's due – this video shows how great Halo 3 can look on current hardware. Check out the showcase and judge for yourself:

Halo 3 was originally released for the Xbox 360 back in 2007. The game was released on PC last year and is included with Halo: The Master Chief Collection.