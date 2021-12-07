Halo 3 Almost Looks Like a Next-Gen Title in 8K on Ultra Settings With Custom ReShade Ray Tracing Effects
The next Halo installment, Halo Infinite, is releasing globally tomorrow, but ahead of this launch we have Halo 3 almost looking like a next-gen title.
A lot has been said about the visuals and art style of Halo Infinite. Although 343 Industries has done an amazing job improving the title compared to last year’s build, the game has not been built specifically for next-gen hardware. Still, it should be said that Infinite is a great-looking new Halo installment.
With this in mind, we wanted to share an impressive new Halo 3 showcase with the Halo MCC version of the game running in 8K resolution on Ultra settings on RTX 3090 GPU with custom ReShade Ray Tracing effects.
Created by YouTube channel ‘Digital Dreams’, this showcase uses the creator’s own “Beyond all Limits” ReShade ray tracing preset to improve the game’s Global Illumination and Ambient Occlusion effects. Credit where credit's due – this video shows how great Halo 3 can look on current hardware. Check out the showcase and judge for yourself:
Halo 3 was originally released for the Xbox 360 back in 2007. The game was released on PC last year and is included with Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
Halo 3 comes to PC as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, witness the Master Chief’s return to finish the fight between the Covenant, the Flood, and the entire Human race in this dramatic, pulse-pounding conclusion of the original Halo trilogy. With the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance, the Master Chief returns to uncover an ancient secret hidden beneath the sands of Africa, which could hold the key to humanity’s salvation or destruction – an object that could change the tide of the Human-Covenant conflict.
Game Features:
- PC Settings/Optimizations: Halo 3 is now optimized for PC and looking better than ever at up to 4k UHD and at 60+ FPS.* Other PC native settings include customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization, and more.
- Campaign: Experience the next chapter in the Halo saga and fight your way through 11 unforgettable missions.
- Multiplayer: Continue your Halo adventure with 24 multiplayer maps from the iconic Halo 3, featuring a completely updated progression system in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
- Forge & Theater: Create new ways to play with the iconic Forge tool and utilize the Theater to capture and share your favorite moments with the community
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 2598
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.