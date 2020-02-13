Half-Life: Alyx Nails Down a Solid Release Date, Info on Valve Index Availability Coming Soon

It feels slightly surreal to say this, but the next official Half-Life game now has a solid release date. When Valve first announced Half-Life: Alyx, they would only commit to a vague “March 2020” release date, raising the possibility in many minds that we could see a delay. Well, apparently that’s not happening, as Valve has now nailed down a March 23 release date for the game.

Valve also released a trio of moody new screenshots (click images for full resolution).







We also now know when those who ordered a Valve Index can get their Half-Life: Alyx pre-order bonuses. For those who haven’t been keeping up, Half-Life: Alyx comes free with the purchase of Valve’s high-end $1000 VR headset. Interestingly, Valve has also promised to update us on Valve Index available ability soon (the headset sold out quickly after the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx).

Pre-Order bonuses for anyone who has purchased a Valve Index will start rolling out the week of March 2nd, beginning with Steam VR Home environments inspired by locations in Half-Life: Alyx. We will have more information on upcoming Valve Index availability soon. pic.twitter.com/wICU1e9HhF — Valve (@valvesoftware) February 13, 2020

Need to catch up on Half-Life: Alyx? Here’s the game’s official description:

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.

Half-Life: Alyx is coming to most major PC VR headsets (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index) on March 23. Are you ready?