Half-Life 2: VR Public Beta to Launch in September; New Trailer Shared Online

The Half-Life 2: VR mod public beta will be made available next month, allowing users to experience the second entry in the series by Valve with a virtual reality headset.

The SourceVR Mod Team confirmed that they decided to release the beta publicly following positive feedback from the private beta and that players will be able to play through the game from start to finish with the upcoming build. A new trailer has also been released, and you can check it out below.

We've been rather busy in your absence, Mister Freeman. The wait is nearly over, and the Half-Life 2: VR public beta is launching in September. And yes, we do mean this year! 🙂

A project as large and ambitious as Half-Life 2: VR is never truly finished. There is a lot that we still want to do, and still want to improve on, to make it the best VR experience we possibly can.

However, the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our private beta testers has convinced us that the game can be completed from start to finish, and it’s also quite enjoyable to do so, and we wish to give you the opportunity to experience it for yourselves. So go and retrieve your crowbars from storage, and we will see you soon!

More information on the Half-Life 2: VR project can be found on its official website.