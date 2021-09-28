Guardians of the Galaxy Shows Off Your Home Base, New Skins, Intense Combat, and More

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy drops in a little under a month, and Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have dropped a couple of new trailers for the game. The first video provides a bit more detail about the game’s world (or galaxy, I suppose) providing a peek at your home base aboard the Milano, some new areas we haven’t seen before, and some of the game’s character customization options and skins. You can check out the video for yourself, below.

Meanwhile, here’s another look at the game’s frantic combat and some your teammate’s abilities.

Haven’t been keeping up with Guardians of the Galaxy? Here are the game’s key features:

You are Star-Lord, so nothing’s off-limits with your bold combat style, from Element Blasters and jet boot-powered dropkicks to tag-team beat-downs. With the Guardians fighting at your side, call the shots and overwhelm your opponents with signature attacks. Meanwhile, the consequences of your decisions will range from light-hearted to downright unexpected as your journey unfolds. All-New Story - Your newly-formed band of legendary misfits is set to save the universe in this fresh but faithful take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Somehow, you set off a chain of catastrophic events, leading to a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters. Turn up the all-star ‘80s mixtape and get ready to kick it.

- Your newly-formed band of legendary misfits is set to save the universe in this fresh but faithful take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Somehow, you set off a chain of catastrophic events, leading to a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters. Turn up the all-star ‘80s mixtape and get ready to kick it. From Misfits to Super Heroes - You’re the only thing holding the unpredictable Guardians together, so you’ll have to get better at this leadership thing fast. With this offbeat approximation of a family at your side, there will be tears and laughter as you set about tearing into the cosmos together. Whatever’s waiting around the next corner, you know it’s going to be a blast.

- You’re the only thing holding the unpredictable Guardians together, so you’ll have to get better at this leadership thing fast. With this offbeat approximation of a family at your side, there will be tears and laughter as you set about tearing into the cosmos together. Whatever’s waiting around the next corner, you know it’s going to be a blast. All-Star 80s Soundtrack - When the Guardians have their backs to the wall, there’s nothing more likely to make them come out swinging than a sweet mixtape of Star-Lord's '80s favorites. Rock out to stone cold classics from his teenage years including Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley and more. Raise the roof with Peter Quill's favorite rock band, Star-Lord, and their legendary album Space Rider.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch (via the cloud) on October 26.