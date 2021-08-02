GTA V Has Passed 150 Million Sold Says T2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Launches Q1 of Next Year

Take Two Interactive just released their financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, and it was pretty much what you’d expect from the company. The mega publisher brought in net bookings of $711 million, around level with the same period last year, most of which came from their heavy hitters – Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking of which, GTA V has now officially surpassed the 150 million units sold mark and the “less successful” Red Dead Redemption 2 is at nearly 40 million sold (38 million to be exact).

But what about new stuff? Take Two promises that’s coming as well – in addition to NBA 2K22 and Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced and GTA Online Standalone, Take Two’s new release calendar promises Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be arriving in Q4 2022 (which runs from January to the end of March, 2022). According to an article from GamesIndustry.biz, the 2K label will also be announcing a new franchise sometime in August.

Take Two continues to make big boasts about what they plan to deliver in FY 2023 and 2024, with them promising 41 titles in all. These will include 19 “immersive core” titles, 4 “mid-core” titles, 5 indies, 10 mobile games, and 3 remakes or re-releases. Whether or not Take Two can deliver on those promises remains to be seen.

Given the workplace discrimination and harassment controversies engulfing other mega publishers like Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft, GamesIndustry asked T2 CEO Strauss Zelnick about his own company’s work culture. Unsurprisingly, his appraisal was positive…

I can only really talk about us. Our culture is one of inclusiveness, common decency, mutual ambition for success, transparency, honesty, and kindness. […] If people have concerns, they have direct access to me, and everyone in the company knows that as well. When issues raise themselves -- and of course, with 6,800 people there's always an opportunity for a misunderstanding -- we address it at the highest level. We make sure that we make things right to the best of our ability.

Here’s hoping Zelnick’s words are sincere. Given we’ve heard troubling stories about Rockstar Games and Gearbox Software in recent years, there’s some reason to be skeptical.

NBA 2K22 launches on September 10 and Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced and GTA Online Standalone arrive on November 11. WWE 2K22, OlliOlli World, and a next-gen version of Kerbal Space Program are also slated to launch this year.