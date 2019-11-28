GT Sport Update 1.50 Released; Adds Lewis Hamilton Time Challenge DLC, 5 New Cars, 7 New GT League Rounds & More

GT Sport update 1.50 has been rolled out for PlayStation 4, which adds the Lewis Hamilton Time Challenge DLC alongside news cars, GT League rounds and more.

The brand-new update for GT Sport adds the purchasable expansion of the ‘Lewis Hamilton Time Challenge’ which allows players to challenge the lap times set by six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. “This single player game mode allows you to challenge the best lap times set by none other than the Gran Turismo Sport Maestro and six-time F1 World Drivers Champion Lewis Hamilton, who personally threw down these lap times in Gran Turismo Sport!”, Polyphony wrote.

“In addition to the challenges themselves, the package includes replays and video tutorials by Lewis, where you can learn directly from the Maestro himself. Clearing the events will result in various bonuses, such as special cars and an unlock for the in-game credits limit.”

In addition to support for the new Lewis Hamilton DLC, the GT Sport 1.50 update adds five new vehiciles to the game, including the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé '20, RE Amemiya FD3S RX-7 (N400), RUF CTR3 '07 (N700), TOYOTA 86 GT "Limited" '16 (N200) and the BMW M3 Coupé '03 (N300).

Also new in this update are 7 new GT League rounds. We’ve included the release notes for this update down below:

GT Sport Update 1.50 Release Notes The commercially available DLC "Lewis Hamilton" Timing Challenge is added.

Seven new rounds will be added to the "GT League" events. Beginner League

Two new rounds join The Passion of Dr. Wankel. Amateur League

Two new rounds will be added to Boxer Spirit. Professional League

Two new rounds join Vision Gran Turismo Trophy +. Endurance League

One new round will be added to the X2019 Competition Endurance Series. "Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps" is added to the track experience.

New vehicles: Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé '20 (Gr.X) RE Amemiya FD3S RX-7 (N400) RUF CTR3 '07 (N700) Toyota 86 GT „Limited“ ‘16 (N200) BMW M3 Coupe '03 (N300)



GT Sport is available globally now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.