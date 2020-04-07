Grounded Gets an Early Access Release Date, Obsidian Shares Story and Gameplay Details

Grounded, the new Honey-I-Shrunk-the-Kids-style miniature adventure from Obsidian has just dropped a new trailer and early access release date. The trailer provides some more information about what you’ll actually be doing in Grounded – obviously, you’ve been shrunk, and it’s up to you to collect the parts of the machine that will return you to normal. It seems the game will have a base-building element and possibly some sort of crafting, and you’ll be helped out by the sassy robot BURG.L, who sure sounds a lot like Kids in the Hall alum Kevin McDonald (if you don’t know KitH, look ‘em up now). You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Here’s an additional behind-the-scenes featurette…

In Grounded, you wake up in a suburban backyard, shrunk to the size of an ant. You hear the voice of a mysterious robot named BURG.L. He seems to know what’s going on and lets you know that the machine to turn you back to normal size is currently out of order. For now, everything in the backyard is trying to kill you and it’s up to you – and up to three friends, if you’re playing co-operative multiplayer – to survive the perilous landscape. The backyard is rife with different kinds of ants, flying insects, and spiders. You must gather, craft, and build bases from scavenged items found in the backyard, searching for life-saving resources such as the dew off grass to quench your thirst or transforming an acorn shell into body armor to defend against a host of unpredictable creatures. To summarize, you want to: Go Big Or Never Go Home.

Grounded is scrambling onto to PC and Xbox One. Early Access launches via Steam and Xbox Game Preview on July 28. As you'd expect, the game’s full story won’t be available at first, with Obsidian promising to take cues from fans when it comes to storytelling.